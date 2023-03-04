Canadians travelling to Europe will have to pay a fee, but not until 2024

Starting this year, Canadians would’ve had to pay a fee to travel to Europe. However, it looks like those plans have been postponed.

The European Union announced plans for the European Union’s (EU) new visa waiver system, called the European Travel Information Authorization System (ETIAS), last year. The electronic system was created to keep track of visitors from the 63 countries that don’t need a visa to enter the Schengen Zone.

Here’s how it works: the mandatory travel authorization system will do a security check of each applicant and will keep track of necessary information to determine if it’s safe for visitors to enter Schengen countries.

“All in all, the ETIAS authorization will make travelling to the EU less of a hassle and a much safer experience,” reads a statement on the website.

The system was supposed supposed to be fully operational by November 2023, however, it looks Canadians can travel to Europe for another year without the fees because it won’t be kicking in until 2024.

Luckily, the fee won’t cost much.

The ETIAS will only set you back €7 (CAD$10.15) and will only apply to adults over 18 years old and will be valid for three years. You can pay the fee by debit and credit card.

And if you’re dreading the paper work, the website states that the application is only expected to take about 10 minutes to fill out.

Looking to make plans to travel to Europe next year? Check here for more information about the ETIAS.

With files from Isabelle Docto.