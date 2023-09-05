Heading to Europe? This handy etiquette guide just might improve your trip

So your ticket’s booked and you’re excited about your upcoming trip to Europe. But now you’re worried about navigating local customs and etiquette. Should you take off your shoes when invited to someone’s home? When should you offer to pay for a meal? What’s an appropriate way to greet people?

According to Preply, a language e-learning platform, travellers are so concerned about accidentally offending locals or committing a social faux pas that the hashtag #etiquette has three billion views on TikTok.

As more people look to Europe for their next destination (“vacation in Europe” searches are up 42% this year), more people are seeking guidance on how to navigate different countries’ unspoken rules, and online searches for “how to have good etiquette” have increased by 95%.

“Etiquette is all about making small, considerate gestures, and they can have a huge impact on people’s feelings as well as their perception of your character, so it is important that it is used correctly in the workplace, at home, and simply whenever you socialize,” reads a survey by Preply.

The company asked 1,600 Europeans from 27 countries their thoughts on acceptable customs, so here are some tips to help you brush up on their customs ahead of your trip.

Be the perfect guest

Having a meal in someone’s home is certainly a great way to get to know people, but it’s also a potential social minefield.

For starters, when asked if you should bring a gift to someone’s house if you’re invited over, 16 countries said yes, nine countries said it’s appropriate on special occasions, while participants in Finland stated, “No, never.”

“The gift can typically be something small, such as a bottle of wine for you to enjoy together or a beautiful bouquet to display in their home,” reads Preply’s survey.

However, in these challenging economic times, not bringing a gift also makes sense. For the 45% surveyed identified as having a lower income, and 40% identified as middle-income, a gift is not a priority spend.

Speaking of dinner party etiquette, when should you arrive?

Despite common beliefs that arriving fashionably late is the standard, 23 countries agree that guests should arrive on time, while arriving early is preferred in Cyprus, Czechia, France, and Poland.

“Arriving on time is a safe option, it shows respect for the plan and says that you are excited to see your friend,” according to the survey.

And if you’re invited for a meal at someone’s home, make sure to bring your appetite because participants in 27 countries all agree that you should always finish your food.

As a guest in someone’s home, it might seem natural to offer to help with household chores, and participants from 21 countries agree. However, in Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Slovenia, it’s only acceptable to help if you’re asked. However, it’s a big no if you’re in Germany.

If you find yourself in a situation where you’re the one hosting guests, all countries agree that you must always offer a drink or a snack.

Shoes on or off?

And then there’s the question of taking off your shoes.

According to the survey, when asked whether you should remove your footwear, the majority of participants (21 countries) said, “Yes, always.” Only participants in three countries — Spain, Italy, and Portugal — said that you should only take off your shoes on request. That’s because since people are more likely to wear flip-flops in sunnier locations, it could easily stain carpets.

The survey reads, “Sweden had 100% of respondents say they would always take their shoes off, with the comments of a TikTok describing the topic saying, ‘In Sweden, this is a must.'”

Likewise, in Poland, it’s considered disrespectful to keep your shoes on in someone’s home.

And, if you’re still not sure, look for the host’s shoes at the door or simply ask.

Mind your manners

Greeting someone with two kisses on the cheek when saying hello is acceptable in 23 European countries but only if initiated.

“While this is a sign of compassion and friendliness in some countries, in others, it may be perceived as inappropriate or even pretentious,” according to the survey.

If you’re in Denmark, Estonia, Sweden, or Slovenia, skip the kisses and offer a friendly handshake instead.

But what if you’re just meeting someone you’re not particularly close to? In 21 of the 27 countries, shaking hands is perfectly acceptable, while in Latvia and Denmark, people would prefer a hug.

During a conversation, make sure to let the person you know that you’re engaged by maintaining eye contact — a must in 24 countries and only if initiated in Estonia and Germany. However, it’s a no if you’re in Latvia.

Finally, if you find yourself in a restaurant with friends, it’s considered polite to always offer to pay the bill in Cyrpus, Hungary, and Ireland. However, participants from 24 countries believe you should only offer to pay on special occasions.

“Think of etiquette as your ticket to making a great and lasting impression,” reads the survey. “It isn’t about your class or education like often believed, but about being kind, understanding and respectful towards others.”