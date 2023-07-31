"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud dies at 25

Angus Cloud, who rose to fame playing Fezco on HBO’s Euphoria, has died.

The California-based actor was only 25 and died in his family’s home, according to a report from TMZ. The family told the entertainment-focused outlet his father recently died and that Cloud was struggling with the loss.

Cloud’s Euphoria character was the friend and confidant of lead actress Zendaya, who was also her drug dealer. His character was beloved by many, and in real life, Cloud attended the same high school as Zendaya.

In addition to Euphoria, Cloud also appeared in Your Lucky Day and several music videos and was due to star in an upcoming thriller due out in 2024.