"Heartbreaking news": Canadians devastated by ET Canada cancellation

Sep 27 2023, 5:53 pm
ET Canada/Facebook

Canadians were devastated Wednesday morning to learn that ET Canada (formerly known as Entertainment Tonight Canada) was cancelled after nearly 20 years on TV.

Media company Corus Entertainment issued a statement confirming the entertainment news program’s demise, adding that after 18 seasons, “the costs of producing a daily entertainment newsmagazine show in a challenging advertising environment have led to this decision.”

The company added that it recognized “the impact this decision has on the dedicated team who have worked on the show.”

Canadians reacted to the shocking news on social media.

Many shared messages of support for the team.

“The team at [ET Canada] are some of the best,” posted one X user. “This is such heartbreaking news and I send them my love ❤️❤️”

ET Canada producer and editor Ari Bacher expressed his gratitude for the time he worked there.

Another viewer says the iconic show “is definitely a part of Torontonian history.”

Another fan says it would’ve been their dream to work with the talented team.

ET Canada debuted on September 12, 2005, and has been hosted by Cheryl Hickey alongside numerous reporters.

