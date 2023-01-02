People have thoughts after Equinox fitness chain bans new members on January 1

The high-end American fitness chain Equinox says it did not allow new members to sign up on January 1, sparking a reaction online.

“January is a language we don’t understand,” the company said in a tweet posted to social media on New Year’s Day, a day on which many people try to kick off their fitness journey.

“January is a fantasy, delivered to your door in a pastel-colored box,” the company had on its homepage on January 1, per TMZ.

“At Equinox, we don’t speak January — and neither do you. We look forward to welcoming you to our Equinox community tomorrow,” it added.

Reaction to the gym’s strategy has been mixed, with some saying they “don’t want to support a gym that shames people for setting fitness goals,” while others praised the idea.

I’m an all access + @AskAmex platinum member, and I don’t want to support a gym that shames people for setting fitness goals during ANY month of the year— it can have a large public health impact for a gym to support their members even if 90% drop off after. — Violeta J. Rodriguez, MS² (@vjrodriguez33) January 2, 2023

“We don’t speak January” is so on brand for an American company it hurts 😂. — C (@BravoFingBrvo) January 2, 2023

Didn’t realize a health club would be so vehemently against people trying to…checks notes…improve their health and well-being? — Deborah Vance’s Soda Machine (@sean_fry8) January 2, 2023

So like… you don’t want any new members? When January is the biggest driver in new membership for gyms all year? pic.twitter.com/xRAWp1Ac4Q — Erik :: they/them (@thecardsharp2) January 2, 2023

Equinox with the cringiest flex in New Year’s history pic.twitter.com/3tifSmZvqZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 2, 2023

“We don’t speak January.” Equinox isn’t accepting new memberships today. Super bold, super smart, strategically aligned with their brand 👏 pic.twitter.com/abLjFNDjop — Jess Smith (@WarJessEagle) January 1, 2023

There are three Equinox gyms in Canada, two in Toronto and one in Vancouver.