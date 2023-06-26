Here's how to enroll in courses at Canada's top universities for free

If you’re missing the feeling of a brand-new semester of learning but not the price tag, you’re in luck.

Not only can you enroll in courses today, but a variety of classes are also being offered by some of Canada’s top universities in collaboration with an online learning platform called, EdX.

You can find online courses from the University of British Columbia, McGill, and the University of Toronto.

Between these three schools, there are over 75 courses and several programs that you can enroll in today.

There are courses for coding, marketing, writing, and psychology (just to name a few), and they are led by outstanding educators.

You can enroll for courses which are starting as soon as this weekend. Or, if you’re hoping to turn your brain off this summer, you can save your spot in a course that starts later in the year. This way, you don’t have to miss out on learning a new skill.

EdX says the courses give people around the world the ability to advance the skills required for a job or to advance their education.

“We believe that education is the key to unlocking potential, to driving innovation and evolution. Yet, access to high-quality education—and in some cases, access to any education at all—has been a privilege of the few,” EdX explained. “We’ve envisioned a new reality. One where education is agile and accessible. One where everyone is invited and included.”

Anyone can sign up; all you need to get started is a computer with an internet connection.

“You will be asked to upload photos of your work throughout the course, so access to a camera/webcam is useful but not required,” the site reads.

“Depending on the course, you will be asked to complete some activities using simple materials you likely already have at home, such as cardboard, popsicle sticks, and elastics. Alternate material suggestions will always be provided,” the site adds.

Courses can also be completed at your own pace, but there will be an estimate as to how long it’s expected to complete on average.

When you complete your course, verified learners — those who pay an upgraded fee — will receive a certificate.

Don’t you like the courses Canadian universities are offering? No worries. EdX offers courses from major schools around the world like Stanford, Harvard, Berkeley, Caltech and Oxford University.

There are thousands of courses from hundreds of universities.

What courses are you signing up for?