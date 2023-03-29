Dad wins $100,000 after cashier erroneously added Encore to lottery ticket

A 48-year-old father from Ontario is celebrating his $100,000 lottery win after the cashier selling him a Lotto 6/49 ticket accidentally added OLG’s Encore option to it.

Parminder Sidhu seldom plays the lottery, but with his luck, he should probably do it more often.

“My wife told me to go buy a lottery ticket because I seemed lucky on that day,” Sidhu told media at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto when he visited to pick up his hefty winnings.

The Brampton-based businessman bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket at a Shell location in Vaughan. The cashier erroneously added Encore to his purchase for $1.

“He was going to fix the error and get me a new ticket, but I decided to keep it,” Sidhu revealed.

Ten days later, on February 15, Sidhu checked his ticket. To his surprise, he had won $100,000 through the Encore.

“I was counting all the zeros. I was really calm but so happy. It felt like a gift,” shared Sidhu. “When I told my wife, she said, ‘Yep, I was right! I knew you were lucky!'”

Sidhu says he’ll be saving the money for his son’s education. His goal is to make sure his kid graduates college without student loan debt.

If you bought a ticket for the Lottomax draw on Tuesday, you have another chance to try your luck.

The winning numbers were 05, 09, 12, 19, 21, 22, 49, and 31, but no one won.

The jackpot has now gone up from $55 million to $60 million, and there are around six additional Maximillions prizes to be won, too.

Keep your fingers crossed — the next draw is on Friday, March 31!