Calling Canadians over 40: These are the top employers for you in 2023

Calling all Canadian workers aged 40 and above — a list of top employers for you is now out and might help you make your next career move.

The team behind the Canada’s Top 100 Employers list has been creating one for employees over 40 since 2010. Businesses of all kinds can apply and it doesn’t matter whether they’re in the private or public sector, but they must undergo a thorough evaluation process.

According to Canada’s Top 100, the employers are evaluated on whether they:

Offer interesting programs to assist older workers;

Actively recruit new workers aged 40 years or older;

Have HR policies that take into account the unique concerns of older workers, such as recognizing outside work experience in determining vacation entitlement

Offer a pension plan with reasonable employer contributions;

Provide assistance to older employees with retirement and succession planning;

Create opportunities for retirees to stay socially connected to former co-workers, such as through organized social activities and volunteering

Provide health coverage and similar benefits for employees after retirement; and

Offer programs such as mentorship and phased-in retirement to ease the emotional challenges of retirement and ensure older employees’ skills are transferred to the next generation.

For the year 2023, these are the top employers for Canadians over 40.

Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC)

According to its website, the AFSC provides Alberta’s farmers and agribusinesses with loans, crop insurance, and farm income disaster assistance.

Here’s how it scored:

Read more about how AFSC fares as an employer here.

Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC)

The BDC helps create and develop strong Canadian businesses through financing, advisory services, and capital, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises. It offers some really hefty bonuses for its employees and promotes a flexible work environment with the ability to work remotely and offers extended weekends.

Here’s how it scored:

Read more about how the BDC fares as an employer here.