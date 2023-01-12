Calling Canadians over 40: These are the top employers for you in 2023

Calling all Canadian workers aged 40 and above — a list of top employers for you is now out and might help you make your next career move.
The team behind the Canada’s Top 100 Employers list has been creating one for employees over 40 since 2010. Businesses of all kinds can apply and it doesn’t matter whether they’re in the private or public sector, but they must undergo a thorough evaluation process.
According to Canada’s Top 100, the employers are evaluated on whether they:
- Offer interesting programs to assist older workers;
- Actively recruit new workers aged 40 years or older;
- Have HR policies that take into account the unique concerns of older workers, such as recognizing outside work experience in determining vacation entitlement
- Offer a pension plan with reasonable employer contributions;
- Provide assistance to older employees with retirement and succession planning;
- Create opportunities for retirees to stay socially connected to former co-workers, such as through organized social activities and volunteering
- Provide health coverage and similar benefits for employees after retirement; and
- Offer programs such as mentorship and phased-in retirement to ease the emotional challenges of retirement and ensure older employees’ skills are transferred to the next generation.
For the year 2023, these are the top employers for Canadians over 40.
Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC)
According to its website, the AFSC provides Alberta’s farmers and agribusinesses with loans, crop insurance, and farm income disaster assistance.
Here’s how it scored:
Read more about how AFSC fares as an employer here.
Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC)
The BDC helps create and develop strong Canadian businesses through financing, advisory services, and capital, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises. It offers some really hefty bonuses for its employees and promotes a flexible work environment with the ability to work remotely and offers extended weekends.
Here’s how it scored:
Read more about how the BDC fares as an employer here.
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
If you’re a Canadian over 18, you probably already know what the CRA is. It administers tax laws for the Government of Canada and for most provinces and territories.
The CRA has a lot of family-friendly benefits, including parental leave top-ups, activities to benefit workers’ mental health, and a sweet pre-retirement transition program to prepare you in advance.
Here’s how it scored:
Read more about how the BDC fares as an employer here.
Carleton University
Carleton University describes itself as a “dynamic research and teaching institution with exciting programs and a strong community of staff, faculty, and students.”
It offers great wellness and health perks to its employees, with up to 20 paid sick days per year and unlimited coverage — yes, unlimited coverage — for psychologist services, massages, and physiotherapy. Its time-off policies are great, too!
Here’s how it scored:
Read more about how Carleton University fares as an employer here.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)
Multinational banking corporation CIBC offers some really unique benefits, including a great fertility benefit of up to $15,000 for aspiring parents, top-ups, and interest-free loans. Plus, it invests in making company-wide communication as smooth as possible to ensure a great experience for employees.
Here’s how it scored:
Read more about how CIBC fares as an employer here.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC
The College serves as a body that regulates surgeons and physicians across the province. It has introduced a permanent hybrid work model and employees only have to work three days a week. Its benefits are also top-notch.
Here’s how it scored:
Read more about how the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC fares as an employer here.
Enbridge Inc.
Natural gas distribution company Enbridge Inc. offers a customizable health benefits plan to its employees and allots them time to be able to volunteer for charity work. Expect robust retirement planning assistance, nice wellness perks, and more.
Here’s how it scored:
Read more about how Enbridge Inc fares as an employer here.
Imperial Oil Limited
Petroleum company Imperial Oil Ltd. helps its employees plan their retirement meticulously. Retirees can access its health benefit plans, too, without an age limit.
Imperial Oil offers tons of courses to educate its worker on wellness, too, which makes it a winner on this top employers list.
Here’s how it scored:
Read more about how Imperial Oil Limited fares as an employer here.
Procter & Gamble Inc.
Multinational manufacturing giant Procter & Gamble focuses on employee development through programs involving mentorship, training, and leadership development. Parents get tons of top-ups and maternity leave is stellar. Adoptive parents also get a lot of benefits to make their lives and the process of adoption easier.
Here’s how it scored:
Read more about how Procter & Gamble fares as an employer here.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. (TMMC)
Vehicle manufacturer Toyota holds its own when it comes to treating its employees well. Its parental leave policy pays 65% of your salary for 50 weeks, and children of employees can take advantage of its academic scholarship programme at $5,000 per kid.
Here’s how it scored:
Read more about how TMMC fares as an employer here.