Angry bull elk in Alberta's Jasper National Park slams antlers into tourist's car (VIDEO)

A video posted to Instagram this week is a cautionary tale to tourists, with an angry bull elk in Jasper National Park slamming its antlers into the side of a car as it tries to drive by.

The video, posted by @johnkramplphotography to Instagram, shows the elk smacking its antlers into the passenger side of the vehicle, with someone in the video exclaiming, “Oh my god” the moment the elk’s antlers make contact with the vehicle in front of them.

“The rut is on and this Bull Elk is horny and angry. Don’t sit there, drive away fast and loud. This poor guy couldn’t because of all the traffic,” the post stated.

You might also like: Charging bull elk rips into a tourist's truck in Jasper National Park (PHOTOS)

Canadian Rockies named one of the "most captivating" UNESCO sites on Earth

Man nets a $7,500 fine for illegal importation of crocodile meat into Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Krampl (@johnkramplphotography)

One person commented on the video saying, “I live in Jasper and this video is going viral. Thank-you for posting it, people just don’t get that the animals in the Park are wild animals and they need space,” with another person simply saying “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

Earlier this week, Jasper National Park issued a reminder to visitors to stay far away from wildlife after a tourist’s truck was heavily damaged by a charging bull elk.

Parks Canada says that bull elk are extremely dangerous at this time of year and to be sure to stay in your car and keep a safe distance from wild animals (30 meters).

Daily Hive has reached out to Parks Canada regarding this incident, with Parks Canada confirming that the bull is suspected to be one of two increasingly aggressive bull elk frequenting the townsite.

Parks Canada’s Human-Wildlife Coexistence Team is marking the aggressive bulls with paintballs to keep better track of them and to help them identify the aggressive ones.

“The one in question in the video may have yellow paint on it’s rear end but it’s unclear from the video so we can’t confirm definitively,” Parks Canada added.