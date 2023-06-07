"Buy butter and gas": Lottery winner jokes about cost of living in Canada

A lottery winner jokingly says she will be buying “a pound of butter and a tank of gas” thanks to her $200,000 windfall, and hopes to have some money leftover.
Elizabeth Dunham of Ardmore, Alberta, won $200,000 on her Lucky Lines Extravaganza instant ticket, but she had to scan her ticket a few times before believing she had won.
“I really didn’t think I had won anything at first,” she told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) while claiming her prize.
“I uncovered a line on the ticket that I had never seen before and didn’t think much of it.”
“I scanned the ticket on the Lotto Spot app a few times before it registered,” she said. “When it finally clicked, my reaction was: ‘Holy crap!’ Well, that’s the nice version of what I said anyway.”
Dunham added she has big plans for her windfall.
“Well, I’m going to buy a pound of butter and a tank of gas; I’m hoping there will be some
money left over after that,” she laughed. “I’m just kidding. My husband and I have plans to
pay our house off.”
Dunham purchased her $7 ticket at M&M Mini Mart, located at 4815 50th Street in Ardmore.