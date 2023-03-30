"Most difficult part": Electronic Arts announces layoffs impacting hundreds

Electronic Arts, the video game studio behind iconic titles like FIFA, Need for Speed, Star Wars Jedi, and Battlefield, has announced layoffs that amount to a 6% reduction in its global workforce.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson posted an update to share the news this week, suggesting that the company has seen some significant milestones before announcing the unfortunate news for former employees.

While no specifics were mentioned about where the laid-off employees were located, Electronic Arts, based in California, has a significant presence across Canada, with six Canadian offices in Edmonton, Kitchener, Montreal, Toronto, Victoria and Vancouver.

Electronic Arts has several flagship studios under its banner, including Sims-maker Maxis, Bioware, Codemasters, and DICE. EA Sports, one of its most famous studios, is also based in Metro Vancouver.

In his company update featuring news about the layoffs, Wilson suggests that FIFA 23, the latest entry in the hugely popular soccer video game franchise, is “pacing to be the biggest title in franchise history.”

“As we drive greater focus across our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams. These decisions are expected to impact approximately six percent of our company’s workforce.”

According to recent financial reports, Electronic Arts employs roughly 13,000 people, meaning nearly 800 employees were part of the layoffs.

LinkedIn suggests that Electronic Arts employs over 3,200 people in Canada.

“This is the most difficult part, and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect. Where we can, we are providing opportunities for our colleagues to transition onto other projects. Where that’s not possible, we are providing severance pay and additional benefits such as health care and career transition services,” Wilson said in his statement.

“Communicating these decisions began earlier this quarter and we expect them to continue through early next fiscal year.”