"Extremely difficult day": Electronic Arts announces mass layoffs from famed developer BioWare

One of Canada’s most acclaimed video game developers will undergo mass layoffs in a move its general manager announced as “not only necessary but unavoidable.”

BioWare, the studio behind massive hits like Baldur’s Gate, Mass Effect, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, has announced layoffs of approximately 50 employees, including some long-tenured team members.

The layoffs were announced on BioWare’s official blog and come just months after its parent company Electronic Arts announced layoffs that amount to a 6% reduction in its global workforce.

“We find ourselves in a position where change is not only necessary but unavoidable,” said Gary McKay, general manager of BioWare, in the announcement. “As difficult as this is to say, rethinking our approach to development inevitably means reorganizing our team to match the studio’s changing needs.”

“As part of this transition, we are eliminating approximately 50 roles at BioWare. That is deeply painful and humbling to write.”

According to recent financial reports, Electronic Arts employs roughly 13,000 people, while LinkedIn suggests that BioWare employs over 500 people. The layoffs come as Bioware is preparing to launch the next game in the Dragon Age series, Dreadwolf.

The Canadian video game industry has seen a number of mass layoffs recently, including Relic Entertainment laying off over 100 employees this spring.

Fans of BioWare and members of the video game industry shared their disappointment in the news online.

Fifty people losing their jobs, no dates set for DA4, I hate to say it but I’m completely losing faith in Bioware and I feel like we’re never actually going to see this game or the next Mass Effect. You don’t let people go with big name games in production. — DM_PyjamaPanda🙄 (@ShutUrBigBazoo) August 23, 2023

I’m no longer sure how I am meant to remain positive for Bioware’s upcoming games. All we hear are bad things. I want to be enthusiastic for DA:D but it feels like I’ve been running on empty for far too long. And then firing major writers of the lore and characters? Meh — Sunshine Smoothies (@SenselessTaste) August 24, 2023

I have lived through a situation like this and I do not wish it on anyone. I hope that those who have lost their jobs will be able to find new ones quickly. — Arjona (@Arjona_1986) August 23, 2023

“While this is an extremely difficult day for everyone at BioWare, we are making changes now to build a brighter future,” added McKay in the blog post. “For now, I want to thank everyone at BioWare — past and present — for making the studio what it is. I also want to thank our community for your continued support.”

