Canada says over half of new vehicle sales must be electric by 2030 

Canada is going pedal to the metal in its move to mandate electric vehicle (EV) sales.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced proposed federal government regulations that will require at least 20% of new passenger cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks sold in Canada to be electric starting in 2026.

The feds want EV sales to reach at least 60% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

These targets will help increase EV supply so that more Canadians who want one can buy one, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Zero-emission vehicles are where the rubber hits the road for cost-conscious Canadians who want to help the environment while getting off the roller-coaster of high gasoline prices,” said Guilbeault in a statement on Wednesday.

“With ZEVs, we can cut pollution, create jobs, and make life more affordable for families across the country.”

Making zero-emission vehicles more affordable and easier to use is one of the most important steps we can take to support a healthy environment and economy.

Manufacturers and importers who don’t meet these sales targets could be subject to penalties under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

In addition to these proposed regulations, the government has also announced new investments that aim to help buying and charging an EV easier.

This includes investing in 50,000 more EV charging stations across the country for almost 85,000 federally-funded chargers across Canada by 2027.

It has also renewed the program that gives Canadians up to $5,000 to put towards the cost of buying or leasing an EV.

Provinces have also been making moves towards more widespread electric vehicle use.

Earlier this month the BC government announced funding for battery-electric vehicles at YVR airport.

Even car companies are on board with Chevron Canada’s owner announcing that it would build 50 EV charging stations from Vancouver Island to Calgary.