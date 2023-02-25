You might soon be able to charge up your Tesla while grabbing a Slurpee, thanks to a big multi-million dollar funding boost from the federal government.

On Friday, Canada’s minister of natural resources announced $18.5 million would be slatted to building an additional 2,400 electric vehicle charging stations in the province of BC through the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration.

More than half of the new charging stations will be installed in Metro Vancouver, and of the two dozen projects approved, there are some familiar places where EV drivers will be happy to now have more options to recharge.

They include the Vancouver Airport Authority, City of Burnaby, Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, City of Vancouver, City of North Vancouver, City of Delta, as well as several major property development companies.

BC Hydro is getting the biggest amount, nearly $3 million, with promises of more charging stations coming throughout the province including seven in Greater Vancouver.

Plus, it also looks like 7-Eleven was given some cash as well.

“In addition, through the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, NRCan provided two contributions of $49,000 each to 7-Eleven Canada, Inc,” the ministry said in a release.

Some of the money will also be going towards technology for easier payment.

“Through the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program, NRCan provided a $2-million investment to Tap & Go to develop innovative electric vehicle charging infrastructure that directly connects with users’ utility accounts. The project will also generate data for utilities to better understand and forecast EV adoption and power demand,” the ministry said.