Two police officers have been shot and killed in Edmonton

Two police officers were shot and killed on Thursday morning in Edmonton.

According to CTV News, it is unclear exactly where the incident occurred, but police officers are on the scene near the city’s Inglewood and Woodcroft neighbourhoods.

No official news release about the deaths has been published by Edmonton Police Service yet, but other Canadian news sources have also confirmed the incident.

The Brantford Police Association in Ontario acknowledged the news in a tweet this morning. The association sent condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the two murdered officers.

As per this tweet, the officers died while responding to a call for service.

The Brantford Police Association is sending our condolences to the Family, Friends and Colleagues of the two Edmonton Police Officer’s murdered this morning responding to a call for service. — Brantford Police Association (@PresBPA) March 16, 2023

CTV also reported that police response has been stationed near the Baywood Apartments at 114th Avenue and 132nd Street. Witnesses told Global News reporters that police arrived at around 1 am.

Edmonton Police is expected to hold a press conference on the subject later today. We will update this story with relevant details.