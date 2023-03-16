"This is unthinkable": Police provide details into deadly shooting of two Edmonton officers

Two Edmonton Police officers were killed after responding to a domestic call in the city’s northwest Thursday morning.

Police say around 12:47 am, officers from the West Division were called to a family dispute at an apartment building near 114th Avenue and 132nd Street in the Inglewood neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, two officers approached the suite and were shot at by a man.

“They did not have a chance to discharge their firearms,” EPS Chief Dale McFee said at a press briefing.

Constable Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30, were rushed to the hospital by their own members but were declared deceased upon arrival. Jordan had been with the EPS for eight and a half years, and Ryan was a member of the EPS for five and a half years.

The young male subject is also dead, from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The female who called the police was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in stable condition.

Police say they will provide further details at a later date.

Reaction to the killings quickly poured in on social media Thursday morning. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues.

Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues – we’re here for you. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 16, 2023

Calgary Police tweeted they are mourning the loss of the two officers and share in “the profound grief and loss.”

With immense sadness and heavy hearts we mourn the tragic loss of two @edmontonpolice officers killed in the line of duty. We share in the profound grief and loss of the fallen officers. They made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their communities. On behalf of the CPS, we… https://t.co/HmJgUYTczJ pic.twitter.com/sz3JfMhB7r — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 16, 2023

The Brantford Police Association in Ontario acknowledged the news in a tweet early this morning. The association sent condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the two murdered officers.

The Brantford Police Association is sending our condolences to the Family, Friends and Colleagues of the two Edmonton Police Officer’s murdered this morning responding to a call for service. — Brantford Police Association (@PresBPA) March 16, 2023

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith offered her condolences and support to the Edmonton Police Service, adding flags at the legislature would be lowered to half-mast.

“Alberta’s government supports our police services to ensure they can perform their duties to keep our communities safe. Alberta would not be the great province it is today without the support of the courageous men and women who patrol our streets every day to keep our communities protected. The province is here to support the Edmonton Police Service during this tragic loss,” Smith stated.

Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi issued a statement in support of the families of Constables Ryan and Jordan.

“Today is a very difficult and sad day. Every single day police officers put their lives at risk to help protect the public. Every day, the families of police officers send their loved ones off to work and hope they return home safely. This didn’t happen today for the Ryan and Jordan families,” said Sohi.

“To the members of the Edmonton Police Service and their families, I want you to know that I, my office, City Council and City Administration is here to support you.”

Prior to today, eight Edmonton Police officers had been killed in the line of duty. The most recent was Constable Daniel Woodall, who was killed while responding to a hate crime call in 2015.