Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, denies dating model Eden Polani, 19, but the internet is calling BS

Chatter about Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, allegedly dating teenage Israeli model Eden Polani has been making rounds on the internet for over a week.

The two were photographed sitting together at an LA event, sparking rumours about a possible relationship.

Polani was born in 2004 and is currently 19 years old.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s PR relationship seems to have come to an end he’s immediately went back to dating teenagers. This girl Eden Polani is 19 born in 2004 pic.twitter.com/pAYtIYtZBs — ✨𝒞𝓇𝓎𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓁 🌙 (@CelestialxFirex) February 4, 2023

Back in 2021, Reddit user TrustLittleBrother created a chart to show how strange the Titanic star’s dating patterns were — he refused to date women over 25 and mostly went for models.

The chart went viral and is still being referred to two years later.

Given DiCaprio’s track record and his recent split with 25-year-old Argentinian American model Camila Morrone, a rumoured relationship with Polani was hardly a reach. She’s 29 years his junior.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19. — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 6, 2023

leonardo dicaprio is about to remove himself from the titanic movie now that it turned 25 pic.twitter.com/GGCblvyKrM — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 6, 2023

But on Tuesday, a source close to DiCaprio told TMZ that the star was not dating Polani or in a relationship with her at all. He just “happened” to be seated next to her at the event, and the two were hanging out with the same group of people.

However, netizens are not convinced this is the truth.

Most pop culture followers believe it’s a public relations move to protect DiCaprio from further criticism about his controversial dating habits.

We are not dating, I’m just having alot of sex with her — Dr Mozart Brown (@CalzoneFrankie) February 7, 2023

The news has fuelled a deeper conversation about “legal” age gap relationships, their ethics, and the inherent power dynamics problems they come with.

Predictably, as soon as people point out that Leonardo DiCaprio dating a teenager isn’t okay, a bunch of dudes leap to his defense with “They’re both adults!”, and true, but I REALLY don’t think the threshold for acceptable behaviour towards women should be “But is it criminal?” — Aaron Hoyland (@aaronhoyland) February 7, 2023

Many are also pointing out how vast the age gap between the actor and the model really is by posting some nauseating-but-hypothetical real-life examples of celebrities with the same age gap.

leo (48), eden polani (19)

pedro pascal (47), bella ramsey (19)

david harbour (47), millie bobby brown (18) just to really illustrate that gap pic.twitter.com/TMUXjxi4Bk — mars nevada (@marzyonearth) February 7, 2023

Just for some context, these two are the same ages as Leonardo DiCaprio & his new girlfriend pic.twitter.com/IPf6ABx0Z9 — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) February 7, 2023

Some also suspect a relationship is brewing because Polani has a striking resemblance to Morrone, who also began dating DiCaprio at 19, back in 2018.

Camila Morrone (L) started going out with DiCaprio at 19 in 2018.

Eden Polani (R) started going out with DiCaprio at 19 in 2023.

It’s important if you’re gonna creep, to creep young enough that they won’t see red flags like being a literal doppelganger of your ex. pic.twitter.com/UoW4fBqe6S — Bunnabelle (@bunnabelle) February 8, 2023

Polani deleted her Instagram account on Tuesday, but it is unclear if the controversy played a role in her decision.

Of course, there’s also a big camp of people who simply don’t care whether DiCaprio is dating Polani or not, or find his dating life worth discussing at all despite the controversial patterns.

What are your thoughts? Share them with us in the comments.