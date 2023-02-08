NewsMovies & TVCelebritiesCanada

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, denies dating model Eden Polani, 19, but the internet is calling BS

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
Feb 8 2023, 5:41 pm
Isaaack/Shutterstock | @edenpolanii/Instagram

Chatter about Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, allegedly dating teenage Israeli model Eden Polani has been making rounds on the internet for over a week.

The two were photographed sitting together at an LA event, sparking rumours about a possible relationship.

Polani was born in 2004 and is currently 19 years old.

Back in 2021, Reddit user TrustLittleBrother created a chart to show how strange the Titanic star’s dating patterns were — he refused to date women over 25 and mostly went for models.

The chart went viral and is still being referred to two years later.

eden polani

TrustLittleBrother/Reddit

Given DiCaprio’s track record and his recent split with 25-year-old Argentinian American model Camila Morrone, a rumoured relationship with Polani was hardly a reach. She’s 29 years his junior.

But on Tuesday, a source close to DiCaprio told TMZ that the star was not dating Polani or in a relationship with her at all. He just “happened” to be seated next to her at the event, and the two were hanging out with the same group of people.

However, netizens are not convinced this is the truth.

Most pop culture followers believe it’s a public relations move to protect DiCaprio from further criticism about his controversial dating habits.

The news has fuelled a deeper conversation about “legal” age gap relationships, their ethics, and the inherent power dynamics problems they come with.

Many are also pointing out how vast the age gap between the actor and the model really is by posting some nauseating-but-hypothetical real-life examples of celebrities with the same age gap.

Some also suspect a relationship is brewing because Polani has a striking resemblance to Morrone, who also began dating DiCaprio at 19, back in 2018.

Polani deleted her Instagram account on Tuesday, but it is unclear if the controversy played a role in her decision.

Of course, there’s also a big camp of people who simply don’t care whether DiCaprio is dating Polani or not, or find his dating life worth discussing at all despite the controversial patterns.

What are your thoughts? Share them with us in the comments.

