Ed Sheeran “sad” to be leaving Canada after breaking attendance records

English musician Ed Sheeran wrapped up his Canadian shows last week after breaking attendance records in Vancouver and exciting fans in Toronto.

With three more non-Canadian concert dates left, Sheeran is already missing the True North. His Subtract Tour will come to a stop in LA on September 22.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Monday to give Canada a shoutout.

“Vancouver! Another attendance record, another wonderful subtract gig playing autumn variations songs also,” the star wrote, sharing a highlight reel from his time in Canada.

“I love Canada, and I’m sad we have three North American gigs left. What do we do after this!?”

The four-time Grammy winner played several shows in an “intimate setting” across the US and Canada as part of the Subtract Tour, which he had announced back in April.

Sheeran performed in Vancouver for the first time since 2017. His Canadian fans missed him sorely as they broke a 14-year-old attendance record at BC Place.

Just before the performance, the “Shape of You” singer stopped by a local record shop in Vancouver and made some memories.

“He was kind enough to hook the entire staff up with tickets to his show, and he even signed a bunch of records and CDs for us,” said Beat Street Records communications manager Tanin Risdon.

Beat Street staff also enjoyed the Vancouver show in a private suite.