9 ways to eat healthy and save cash while doing it

Who says eating healthy has to be expensive?

The truth is that you can enjoy a balanced, nutritious diet without compromising your finances. Eating healthy on a budget starts with shopping smart, learning to prepare ahead, and a willingness to experiment in your kitchen.

Whether you’re a college student, a busy parent, or anyone in between, these tips will help you make better food choices without breaking the bank. Let’s get started!

1. Prioritize home cooking

For as much as grocery costs have increased, the cost of eating out has increased just as much. According to Canada’s 2022 Food Price Report, the average Canadian household spends 27% of its food budget eating out.

First things first – you need to get comfortable in your kitchen. You don’t have to be an experienced chef or have restaurant experience to cook a delicious, healthy, and budget-friendly meal.

If you’re having trouble getting inspired, sit down and watch some easy cooking videos on YouTube. If you’re worried about the cost of pots, pans, and cooking utensils, consider purchasing them secondhand at a thrift store.

Also, don’t be afraid to invest in your spices and seasonings. These will allow you to change up your meals and give you more variety without buying expensive ingredients.

2. Buy everyday essentials in bulk

The next step is to create a list of your everyday essentials that you use for cooking and buy them in bulk. Shopping at Costco and other wholesale food markets is a great way to minimize your cost-per-unit and could allow you to save up to 25% or more on your groceries.

If you tally up your annual savings, the annual membership cost at Costco is well worth it, especially if you cook at home a lot.

Just remember – don’t get carried away and buy so much food in bulk that you can’t eat before it expires!

3. Meal prep for your day

One of the biggest excuses I used to make for not cooking at home as often was, “I just don’t have enough time.”

Finding the time to cook and clean throughout the day can be difficult if you have a busy schedule. The best solution for this is to meal prep.

Create large batch meals (such as soup, casserole, or a large bowl of rice and beans) that you can eat or add to your meals throughout the week. Consider baking a large tray of chicken breast you can repurpose into multiple meals or grilling 10 burger patties that you can eat for lunch and dinner all week.

I try to do this on my day off. If I need additional time, I’ll set my alarm early one morning, put on some music, and meal prep before I start my day.

4. Buy meat on sale and freeze it

Most grocery stores offer discounted prices on meats that are close to their expiration date. This is a great way to save a lot of money on good cuts of meat. If you don’t plan on cooking the meat the same day, put it in your freezer and take it out to thaw for a few hours whenever you’re ready to cook it.

5. Create a detailed grocery list before shopping

An age-old budgeting tip I’ve often heard is to “never shop on an empty stomach” because it often results in you buying more than you need simply because you’re hungry. There are several studies that back this up.

A complimentary rule to this is to create a detailed shopping list and stick to it. Although it may be tempting to deviate from your list and buy those eye-catching snacks and desserts, these can add a lot to your weekly grocery bill.

6. Don’t buy more than you can eat

According to a report by Smith University, around 60% of all food produced is lost or wasted. This includes food from grocery stores, restaurants, and consumers who throw out food they can’t eat in time.

Whenever you’re shopping, don’t buy more than you can consume (or freeze) before the expiration date. Whenever you get home, take a minute to write down any upcoming expiration dates and set alarms on your phone so nothing goes to waste.

7. Repurpose your leftovers

How many times have you ended up throwing away your leftovers? The truth is that eating leftovers can be a bit “boring” sometimes. The best way to get around this is to repurpose leftovers and find a way to make a new meal out of them.

For example, if you have leftover hibachi, consider combining all of the ingredients to make a delicious wrap with a side of rice for your next meal.

8. Control your portions

Whether you’re eating out or cooking at home, portion control can help you save a lot of money. We often eat more than we need simply because we haven’t given our stomachs time to catch up to how fast we’re eating.

The single meals we eat may be enough to last for two separate meals if we just eat slowly and give ourselves time to feel full before wolfing the whole plate down.

This can prevent you from overspending on food and can also help you cut down on calories and maintain a healthy weight.

9. Use couponing apps when shopping

The next time you go shopping, consider using free couponing apps like Flipp and Reebee. These apps aggregate all of the local grocery store flyers in your area so that you can view coupons and rebates in one place. They even allow you to filter search results for specific items.

Once you find coupons you like, you can save them in the app and scan them at the register using your phone. Couponing has never been so simple!

Eating well doesn’t have to be expensive

With a bit of proper planning, preparation, and smart shopping, you can eat like a king on a pauper’s budget.

If you want to eat healthy and stay on top of your budget, consider implementing several of these tips into your daily shopping and cooking routines and adjust them to your unique diet and lifestyle.

At the end of the month, your body and bank will both thank you!

Written for Daily Hive by Christopher Liew, a CFA Charterholder, former financial advisor, and the creator of Wealth Awesome.