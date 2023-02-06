Over 2,300 confirmed dead in 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria

Large-scale rescue efforts are underway as a massive earthquake struck Syria and Turkey on Monday, causing buildings to collapse as people slept.

CNN reports that there have been 1,498 deaths in Turkey according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) and 820 in Syria, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). In opposition-controlled areas of Syria, the Syria Civil Defense is reporting 390 deaths.

The quake was centred in the southeastern town of Pazarcik in the Kahramanmaras Province near the Syrian border. According to Al Jazeera, the incident occurred on Monday at 4:17 am local time.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.8 earthquake was detected.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.8 – 23 km E of Nurdağı, Turkey https://t.co/7FmwNH1CLG — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 6, 2023

You might also like: BC man wanted for leaving dead fish at “Goonies” house rescued off stolen yacht (VIDEO)

Wanted mafia hitman arrested after hiding in plain sight as a pizza chef (PHOTOS)

Everything we know about the earthquake that shook parts of Ontario on Monday

Dozens of aftershocks were reported and tremors were felt in Lebanon and Cyprus.

Locals have been posting shocking videos of buildings collapsing and people running for their safety online.

“Our state has taken action with all its institutions starting from the moment of the earthquake, and the governorates have immediately mobilized all their means in their own provinces,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Our state has taken action with all its institutions starting from the moment of the earthquake” https://t.co/30VNqR7zwB pic.twitter.com/evUFhSLogg — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) February 6, 2023

Volunteer services and the Syrian Red Crescent are helping to save injured residents.

On Twitter, the Turkish Red Crescent said that it has mobilized 238 staff and 274 volunteers and will be providing 1,144 tents and 5,000 general-purpose tents, as well as 71 catering units.

Our pioneering team and resources, who were directed to the region at the first moment of the earthquake: 🟥 5 Mobile Kitchens

🟥 71 Catering Vehicles

🟥 1,114 Tent

🟥 17,829 Blankets ⚠️ Our shipments continue non-stop. pic.twitter.com/Henjz03sql — Türk Kızılay International (@RedCrescent) February 6, 2023

But snowy and rainy weather conditions are hampering rescue efforts. AccuWeather reports that it’s currently 3°C in Pazarcik with more rain and snow on the way.