You can earn at least $40 an hour to try on lululemon clothing

As one of the world’s leading athletic brands is headquartered right here in Vancouver, it makes sense that many of us have an affinity for lululemon.

One reason lululemon has continued to make better gear year after year is that it seeks and actions feedback from people who wear its products.

If you’re a size XXS-XXXL, you can earn money for testing out and sharing your thoughts about lululemon merchandise. Let us introduce the role of a garment fit tester.

lululemon is looking for enthusiastic, female-identifying individuals of all backgrounds and ethnicities who are based in Vancouver, or elsewhere in the Lower Mainland, to work at the lululemon Store Support Centre trying on garments and providing feedback on the fit and feel of each style.

If you’re comfortable attending in-person fit sessions and trying on a wide range of products, including sports bras, swimwear, and underwear — and you’re comfortable giving your honest opinion about how the garments fit and feel — this contract opportunity could be a great fit.

Anyone who wears sizes from XXS to XXXL (0 to 24) and bra sizes ranging from 28 to 46 (band), A to G (cup) is encouraged to apply. lululemon is growing its size ranges and product categories and needs honest communication about how each garment fits. Garment fit testers are required to maintain their measurements for consistency in fit, week over week.

Although garment fit testers are sometimes called fit models, this role doesn’t involve traditional modelling. Faces aren’t photographed and images won’t be posted anywhere publicly.

Garment fit tester Halie G. sees the role as a valuable entryway into the fashion industry. “You learn a lot about how clothing should fit and function, which translates into your own wardrobe, and you get to work with creative problem-solving teams,” Halie G. tells Daily Hive. “It’s a flexible position, and your product feedback makes a difference in how other consumers experience the clothes that end up on the rack.”

This ongoing contract work is open to anyone aged 19 or older; candidates don’t need to have previous experience to apply and the starting rate of pay is $40 per hour. When fittings in the swimwear, underwear, and bra categories are required, garment fit testers for lululemon receive additional compensation.

And lululemon has a couple of tips for those who are interested in the role. Successful applicants must be able to stand for long periods of time and maintain good posture. It’s also imperative that applicants have a flexible schedule because this role requires ongoing weekday daytime availability (with work ranging from two to six hours per week).

Fittings take place in person at lululemon’s Store Support Centre located at 1818 Cornwall Avenue in Vancouver, and garment fit testers may be required to attend presentations with mixed genders or larger audiences while wearing lululemon products.

Robyn C., a garment fit tester for lululemon, says her work has been an insightful, behind-the-scenes experience where she’s participated regularly in yoga, running on treadmills, and swimming in the lululemon pool.

“I’ve been able to witness the depth of consideration and consultation that is invested in each item from multiple different teams, and also provide my own unique perspective on fit, comfort, and functionality,” says Robyn C. “The fittings give me a great opportunity to use my keen eye for detail and body awareness to provide valuable feedback to the various development teams — feedback that you just can’t get from a mannequin form.”

Robyn C. says she found the experience especially meaningful as a size 18 person, and she’s proud to see lululemon launch inclusive sizing.

“Every person, regardless of shape or size, deserves the opportunity to have access to well-made, functional and fashionable clothing. It’s been a really gratifying experience and I can’t wait to see where it goes from here.”

If you’re interested in becoming a garment fit tester at lululemon, just complete this five-minute survey here. To do so, you’ll need to submit a clear, full-length photo of your front body (with your face cropped out is accepted).

lululemon suggests wearing leggings and a fitted tank top or sports bra for the photos. Images can be captured by someone else, or by the applicant using a mirror and a self-timer on a camera. All applicants who are selected will be invited to a Zoom casting call where they will be interviewed and measured virtually. Please note: proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is currently required to fulfill this role.

To learn more about what being a garment fit tester entails and apply, visit lululemonwhitespace.ca. The application deadline is March 4, 2022.