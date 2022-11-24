Here are 5 reasons to head to Whistler early this season

There’s something magical about heading to Whistler — with its crisp, fresh air, 360 degrees of snow-capped mountains, and holiday light-bordered village, it makes for a pretty perfect winter holiday.

And booking this vacay during the early season always comes with some extra holiday charm, with fresh powder and festive activities, all in a calm, quiet atmosphere — there’s no better time to hit the slopes.

This year, as an additional bonus, if you book yourself a three-day trip to Whistler from the opening day on November 24 until December 18, you will be eligible for a $100 shopping voucher at participating Whistler businesses.

Whether you’re a diehard skier, or just looking for the perfect winter getaway, here are five reasons to head to Whistler early this winter.

Early access to Whistler Blackcomb

Opening November 24, Whistler Blackcomb is home to premiere skiing during the winter. With November and December bringing in the top five snowiest months in the past 10 years, booking early means you’ll be getting the best experience.

For those looking for a more action-packed skiing adventure, Whistler will be rolling out heli-skiing starting December 6, which will give you access to the backcountry alpine experience with zero lift lines.

Purchasing your Whistler Blackcomb day pass, season pass, or Edge Card lets you be one of the first to get a turn on these glorious mountains. Booking early also comes with the advantage of great rates on accommodation — starting at $175 per night.

More adventures off the slopes

Even if you’re not a big fan of skiing, Whistler still has plenty of fun outdoor adventures to explore that’ll help you tick off those adventurous new year’s resolutions early.

Those looking for a rush should try the winter ziplining tours, which will have you flying around the mountain. There’s also bungee jumping and ice climbing if you’re not too afraid of heights.

For a more leisurely experience around the mountain, you can snap on your snowshoes, hop on a snowmobile, or trot across the landscape on an unforgettable, old-fashioned horse-drawn sleigh ride. There’s also the Peak 2 Peak Gondola, which lets you take a more scenic, relaxed view of the mountains. Booking these popular adventures will come with less hassle during the early season.

Relax and unwind after a thrilling day at Whistler’s iconic Scandinave Spa. Plunge into some Nordic-style hydrotherapy to soothe those sore ski legs, help you sleep better, and recharge for another day full of adventures.

Shopping in the pedestrian-only village

Another benefit of booking early is getting first access to the local businesses in Whistler. Getting in early means supporting these local shops and checking off all your holiday shopping ahead of time with unique, one-of-a-kind gifts.

In addition to plenty of ski shops to grab some new gear, there are also jewellers, local galleries, and specialty stores — like Amos and Andes for cozy sweaters and accessories or Armchair Books for something to enjoy by the crackling chalet fireplace. To help you refuel mid-day, we recommend visiting Moguls Coffee House or Purebread for some local baked goods.

Exploring the winter wonderland village

The torch that lit up the 2010 Winter Olympics may be extinguished, but Whistler’s Olympic Plaza is still burning with heat.

Light Up the Village is Whistler’s chance to dress up with beautiful seasonal light displays you can enjoy first during the early season. There’ll also be self-guided tours of the lights, ice skating in the Olympic Plaza, and other holiday-themed programming, and performances — like Vallea Lumina, which is best experienced during the early months at 15% off until December 15 to see the lights reflect off the snowy ancient forest.

You’ll also have a chance to snap a photo-bomb-free picture with the Olympic Rings.

Whistler cultural events

The early season is also the time of many festivals celebrating the rich culture and diverse businesses in town.

All November long, Whistler is packed with plenty of food-themed events to celebrate its annual Cornucopia festival of food and drink. The Whistler Film Festival will also be taking place from November 30 until December 4 in person with showings of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion.

If you’re heading up in early December, you’ll also be able to catch the second Eberspächer Luge World Cup and the Eberspächer Team Relay World Cup at the Whistler Sliding Centre Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. Hosting the second stop on the World Cup luge circuit, you’ll be able to catch athletes from over 20 countries blasting down the Olympic Track at high speeds.

Booking Whistler in the early season comes with ease and calm knowing that you’ll have first access to all the mountains have to offer.

To grab even more savings, you can sign up for the Whistler rewards program, which gives you exclusive deals on lodging, activities, events, shopping, dining, and more. You’re also eligible to get a free $100 shopping voucher when you book a two-night stay, and a $50 credit for every fifth night of a hotel booking you accumulate through Whistler.com.

If you stay longer to get in on more winter activities, there are plenty of mid-week deals to take advantage of. Not only will booking mid-week give you better rates, but you’ll have a smoother ride home.

To learn more about how you can start planning your early winter holiday in Whistler, and earn yourself $100 in shopping vouchers, visit Whistler.com/early-season-deals.