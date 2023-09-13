E. coli cases in Alberta outbreak linked to daycares balloon past 300

An update from Alberta’s minister of health Wednesday revealed that more than 300 cases have now been linked to the province’s biggest E. coli outbreak in history.

Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday afternoon stating that a total of 310 cases have been confirmed and connected to the E. coli outbreak in Calgary, an increase of nearly 50 cases since yesterday.

Hospital admissions have decreased to 21, down from 25 yesterday, per LaGrange.

The E. coli outbreak was declared on September 4 for six locations of the Fueling Brains daycare and five additional sites connected by the central kitchen after a dozen people landed in hospital.

A report released yesterday detailed cockroaches being found in the Calgary kitchen that is at the centre of the outbreak.

Symptoms to watch for surrounding E. coli include diarrhea, which may be bloody, stomach pain, and vomiting. These symptoms often start between one to 10 days after eating food contaminated with E.coli.

Most people who contract E. coli will improve on their own without specific treatment, but there is a risk of developing more severe complications. Children, older adults, and immunocompromised people are more likely to experience complications.