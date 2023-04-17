“Duckana is over”: People are running to buy Avo-cat-o statues (PHOTOS)

Now that the Duckana craze seems to have died down, it’s time for another shopping trend: Avo-cat-o!

Last summer, Canadians wouldn’t stop quaking up about the Duckana figures sold at London Drugs locations.

The half duck half banana had an un-peel-ievable response across the country but shoppers have moved on to the next best thing — a cat-avocado hybrid sculpture.

Avocato

by u/threemileisland in vancouver



Several Reddit threads have been created to spread the news of this sculpture.

Many of the comments are from folks absolutely thrilled to see the Avo-cat-o on London Drugs shelves.

“I need this and I don’t have a reasonable reason as to why,” somberestofmuffins said.

“Whelp I’m off to London Drugs!” AngryDaikon commented.



However, there are still some loyal Duckana fans.

“Cute, but no ducknana,” Misentro said.

A small Avo-cat-o is selling for $19.99 but a large one is $69.99 which to one Reddit user and London Drugs fans said is “a purrrfect deal.”

Are you team Ducknana or Avo-cat-o? Let us know in the comments below.