Dubai porta potty: Influencers are apparently being pooped on for cash
Editor’s note: This article discusses graphic sexual acts some readers may find disturbing.
If you’ve been blissfully unaware of the search term “Dubai porta potty,” consider yourself lucky. But read on if you’re a morbidly curious individual who falls into dark internet rabbit holes during midnight scrolls.
This will be one of the strangest stories you’ve ever been told.
Last year, videos emerged on TikTok about a concept rumoured to be real for a long time — influencers being paid to fly out to Dubai to be pooped on (or worse) for cash, get expensive gifts, and experience extravagant hotel stays for free.
One of the first people to make the story go viral was TikTok user @chennifar.
@chennifar Stay safe ❤️❤️ #chennifar #chennifarupdate #chennifarsound #dubaiportapotty
Most of the TikToks that have followed are reactions or summaries from non-participants, with some including clips of women who’ve worked as Dubai porta potties reading their contracts or sharing their experiences.
One video shows a 26-year-old woman reading out a contract nervously, in which she consents to being flown to Dubai and getting an STD check to perform certain sexual acts on her client — a man named Sultan Ali — and have sexual acts performed on herself. The woman also says she’ll be participating in sexual intercourse with a client’s underage brother.
She adds that two weeks before she flies out, she’ll receive half her total US$50,000 bill — an installment worth nearly C$33,700. The rest is paid once the job is complete.
Aside from this, there are also NSFW clips online showing women being defecated on, allegedly in the role of a Dubai porta potty. We will not be linking any of those. You may Google them, but be warned — everyone regrets Googling them.
so i got curious and searched up dubai porta potty and y'know what? that's the last fucking straw. this is my 13th reason. i'm deactivating my whole fucking life bye.
— ash from paramore ? (@plvtoisaplanet) May 11, 2022
According to African Insider, reports of Dubai porta potties being real have been around since as early as 2016, and several confessions are available online to read and watch.
One website that appeared to be dedicated to recruiting human toilets for Dubai’s wealthy — which includes local elites and rich foreigners — was dubaiportapotty.top. It is no longer functional, but at one point, it catered exclusively to the sexual fetish involving feces.
Daily Hive ran the web address through the Wayback Machine and Carbon Dating — both free tools to check when a website was created — and each estimated this website was set up in early 2021.
“Consider becoming a Porta Potty today and start earning seven figures in $$$ within a short period of time,” the website homepage states. “The difference between the rich and the poor is not hard work but the ability to be smart, proactive, privy to vital information, and being in the right place at the right time.”
In all caps, the website insists you consider this gig in an oddly phrased, almost cultish-sounding paragraph:
“NOW THAT YOU ARE ON THE RIGHT PLATFORM, TAKE ACTION FOR WE BELIEVE YOU ARE PREPARED. Remember, when preparedness meets opportunity success is borne and riches follow. With us you have the opportunity to change your life for good. Therefore, we enjoin you to take the appropriate actions today to better your life.”
Women are forced into prostitution in two ways. Those who are directly trafficked into prostitution are lured to the UAE with promises of positions as secretaries, masseuses, or domestic workers. Fellow countrymen and women are commonly used to traffic women, because they appear trustworthy. They often share positive stories of life in the UAE before luring the women into prostitution rings. Some women, usually domestic workers, are trafficked after fleeing their abusive employers.
The reaction to the Dubai porta potty stories has been mixed. Most people are disgusted, while some say they don’t care about what happens between two consenting adults indulging safely in kink.
But with some of the confessors alleging that children, animals, and non-consenting adults could be involved, the topic has evolved into a darker one that possibly garners law enforcement investigation.
This article was originally published on May 20, 2022.