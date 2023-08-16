Two tourists in Paris will end up with more than the usual holiday memories of the City of Light after spending the night inside the Eiffel Tower.

The men from the US had tickets to see the historic landmark on Sunday evening. However, after a booze-fuelled night, the pair allegedly ended up passing out inside the monument, where they were locked inside until they were found by security on Monday morning.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told CNN that the tourists were “allegedly trapped there due to their excessive alcohol consumption.”

They also stated that staff came upon the sleeping pair as security did their rounds before opening.

According to SETE (Société d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel), the company that manages and operates the site, the two men were “quickly removed” and handed over to police.

SETE stated that they would press charges but did admit that neither of the men was a threat.

The Paris prosecutor’s office added, “As no damage was found, the fine for trespassing on a historic or cultural site was dismissed.”

It was a late start for other eager tourists as the Eiffel Tower had to open late on Monday due to the incident.