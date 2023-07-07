Drunk canoer evades police on lake, hides under a dock until arrested

First responders at a lake in BC had an eventful day bringing a drunk canoer into custody.

According to a release from RCMP in Grand Forks, officers were called to Christina Lake following a report of an intoxicated male out on a canoe in the afternoon on Thursday, June 29. The Christina Lake Fire Department, which had a boat on the water, was also there to assist.

Police say that officers made contact with the individual, a 51-year-old male from the area, but he “refused to comply with directions.” He made his way to a dock and hid under there for a while, still refusing to follow instructions.

“After several minutes, a police officer was forced to go into the water and bring him out,” said police. The canoer was taken into custody and brought to the Grand Forks Detachment, where he was investigated for impaired operation of a conveyance – in this case, a canoe.

He was released once he sobered up, but not before giving two breath samples where the results were double the legal limit. Now, he faces a court date in September. RCMP told Daily Hive that their report will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for charge approval.

“The RCMP will have a presence on the water throughout the summer,” Sergeant Darryl Peppler said in a release. “Officers will be checking boats to make sure the necessary equipment is on board, to check for licenses and registrations, and to make sure there is no alcohol present.”

Police also want to remind boaters of how important it is to have necessary registration and equipment on board including life jackets, paddles, tow ropes, a bailing bucket, flashlights, and sound signalling devices.