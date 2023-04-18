Canadian driver takes tire to windshield and evades death in terrifying video

With spring in full gear, drivers across the GTA are finally swapping out their winter tires for summer tires as temperatures begin to rise.

Although you may be eager to finally drive across the city without the added burden of snow and ice, it’s always a good idea to double-check that your tires are installed properly.

One driver in Toronto recently had a harrowing experience when a tire from a separate vehicle popped off and headed straight for their windshield.

The bone-chilling dashcam footage was uploaded by the OPP Highway Safety Division and shows a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 407 just before Yonge Street.

A few seconds into the video, a tire is seen bouncing up and down on the far-left lane of the highway before crashing into the windshield.

Driver of the truck had his tires changed about two weeks before they came off on the highway.

The two people in the other vehicle were not injured. If you are changing to your summer times make sure they are installed properly, and double check they are tight. pic.twitter.com/0wHYpf39f5 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 18, 2023

According to OPP, the driver of the truck changed his tires about two weeks before the incident.

Despite the terrifying footage, no one was injured in the accident.

“I’ve seen it go the other way on the highway. These people are lucky,” one person commented under the video.

“This is negligence that kills. It happens in a blink of an eye. Scary,” another user wrote.

OPP is strongly advising drivers to make sure their summer tires are installed properly and double-check that they’re tightly secured to avoid similar accidents.