Inquest details man's death following drinking "challenge" from two Canadians in Jamaica

An inquest is detailing an English man’s death following a drinking “challenge” from two Canadians in Jamaica last year.

Timothy Southern was on a family vacation on the island nation in May 2022 when he tried to consume the resort’s 21-item cocktail menu.

The inquest has revealed that Southern had already been drinking earlier in the day before he stumbled upon “two Canadian women trying to complete the 21 cocktail challenge before midnight to celebrate one of their birthdays,” ITV News reported.

Southern reportedly agreed to take part in the challenge, knocking back a dozen cocktails before stopping and returning to his hotel room, where he was later found dead.

You might also like: Postmedia in merger talks with Toronto Star owner

Bear caught on camera chasing a group of wild horses in Alberta (VIDEO)

“I'm already retired”: Lottery winner plans to share wealth with friends and family

Southern’s family has also been critical regarding the treatment he received, telling the inquest that it “was disgusting.”

A GoFundMe set up for Southern following his death has raised more than £9,000 (C$15,000).