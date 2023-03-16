"Honestly, nevermind": Drake fans react to pre-sale tickets costing thousands of dollars

The pre-sale for Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All a Blur tour has begun and fans are already reeling from the crazy ticket prices.

Toronto’s unofficial ambassador announced the stops for his new North American tour on Monday, with confirmed dates in Montreal and Vancouver, and a to-be-announced show in Toronto.

Canadian fans waited in long Ticketmaster queues, only to be met with insanely priced tickets.

“$900 to watch drake perform in Montreal….., honestly never mind,” tweeted one deflated fan.

Their screenshot shows seat prices ranging from $700 to $900, all mostly in the nosebleeds.

$900 to watch drake perform in Montreal….., honestly never mind pic.twitter.com/UhhrwfQivq — shilohbaby (@nutellababyboy) March 16, 2023

With tickets costing close to $1,000 in Montreal, one Twitter user has no hope for affordable seats in Toronto.

Drake tickets close to 1k in Montreal?? Two twos, don’t even show me the Toronto dates — Luh Ernz (@Erneezyy) March 16, 2023

Some Vancouver concert-goers reported $300 seats in the nosebleeds at Rogers Arena.

drake wasn’t joking when he said he can’t talk to broke boys bc $300+ for nosebleeds in vancouver is insane — arin (@neosbungee) March 16, 2023

300 for drake nosebleeds in Vancouver lmfao — marisa (@mmarisagill) March 16, 2023

Which is pennies compared to the $715 tickets one Daily Hive team member saw for seats in the 100 sections. If you were planning to go with a friend, it would cost you nearly $1,500 including fees.

“Drake hates Vancouver,” she said.

Fans are understandably frustrated, and they took to Twitter to cope the only way they know how — through jokes and memes.

“So Drake concert tickets are 1k for a seat? He better sit on my lap and sing ‘Best I ever had’ to me,” tweeted one person.

So Drake concert tickets are 1k for a seat? He better sit on my lap and sing “Best I ever had” to me — ♍︎ (@lovelyy_am) March 16, 2023

me going to buy Drake concert tickets then seeing the price on Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/RqQA0B7ZVo — trace (@tracedontmiss) March 15, 2023

me and the homies after going half on one drake ticket pic.twitter.com/X76jSVV5RD — cachoms (@saulmoralitos) March 15, 2023

“Kidney sold, legs sold and 1 eye got the best ticket in the house to go see Drake I’ll be using ADA assistance to watch him😈😂🤝” joked one successful fan.

Kidney sold, legs sold and 1 eye got the best ticket in the house to go see Drake I’ll be using ADA assistance to watch him😈😂🤝 #drakeitsallablurTour23 @drake pic.twitter.com/4iPgvrL8sO — Zoheb Ashraf (@zoheb_ashraf19) March 16, 2023

How much are you willing to pay to see the “Rich Flex” rapper live?