"Honestly, nevermind": Drake fans react to pre-sale tickets costing thousands of dollars

Mar 16 2023, 8:38 pm
The pre-sale for Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All a Blur tour has begun and fans are already reeling from the crazy ticket prices.

Toronto’s unofficial ambassador announced the stops for his new North American tour on Monday, with confirmed dates in Montreal and Vancouver, and a to-be-announced show in Toronto.

Canadian fans waited in long Ticketmaster queues, only to be met with insanely priced tickets.

“$900 to watch drake perform in Montreal….., honestly never mind,” tweeted one deflated fan.

Their screenshot shows seat prices ranging from $700 to $900, all mostly in the nosebleeds.

With tickets costing close to $1,000 in Montreal, one Twitter user has no hope for affordable seats in Toronto.

Some Vancouver concert-goers reported $300 seats in the nosebleeds at Rogers Arena.

Which is pennies compared to the $715 tickets one Daily Hive team member saw for seats in the 100 sections. If you were planning to go with a friend, it would cost you nearly $1,500 including fees.

“Drake hates Vancouver,” she said.

Fans are understandably frustrated, and they took to Twitter to cope the only way they know how — through jokes and memes.

“So Drake concert tickets are 1k for a seat? He better sit on my lap and sing ‘Best I ever had’ to me,” tweeted one person.

“Kidney sold, legs sold and 1 eye got the best ticket in the house to go see Drake I’ll be using ADA assistance to watch him😈😂🤝” joked one successful fan.

How much are you willing to pay to see the “Rich Flex” rapper live?

