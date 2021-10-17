Drake invests in Toronto-based cannabis company Bullrider

Months after the end of his partnership with Canopy Growth Corp., Drake is getting back in the Cannabis game.

The rapper has invested in Toronto-based Cannabis company Bullrider, which is co-owned by his longtime friend and producer Noah “40” Shebib.

Bullrider did not reveal the size of Drake’s investment, but said he will act as a partner and strategic advisor.

“I’ve always viewed 40 as the expert when it comes to cannabis,” Drake said in a release.

“I’m very excited to invest, partner, and contribute to setting a new standard for a premium cannabis experience.”

40 credits the brand’s namesake strain, Afghani Bullrider, as a “life-changing product” that has helped him manage his multiple sclerosis symptoms.

“My involvement with Bullrider stems from the urge to help consumers access high-grade strains with the same recreational therapeutic benefits that I’ve been able to enjoy,” 40 said.

“It’s not just another cannabis brand, Bullrider has a deep reverence for quality cannabis and its medicinal properties which I’ve always been extremely passionate about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BULLRIDER (@bullrider)



Drake will play a role in advising and helping with strategy as part of Bullrider’s mission to bring an “unmatched cannabis experience” to the North American market.

Bullrider is set to open its flagship store in Brampton later this month. Operating on a farm-gate model, the store will allow consumers to purchase cannabis directly where it’s grown.