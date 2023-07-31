Canadian teen just out lip-synced a "Canada's Drag Race" contestant (VIDEO)

A 13-year-old Canadian had the audience roaring excitedly after they gave an unbelievable lip-sync performance during Ru Paul’s Drag Race Werq The World show in Vancouver, and won.

Charlotte Couture was called on the Rogers Arena stage late last week during the large drag show, which featured a variety of top queens from past seasons, including RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby and finalist Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

Out of drag, Charlotte Couture goes by Sadyz MacLeod. They told Daily Hive when they were invited up to lip-sync, they were filled with joy but “didn’t feel that nervous.”

“It is something I feel really comfortable doing,” they added.

This young superstar started doing drag when they were nine years old and has performed around Vancouver.

Couture went head to head with Beth, a contestant on the second season of Canada’s Drag Race, and it was a lip-sync to remember.

Beth shared a video of the crowd voting for the winner of the battle after their fierce competition, in which Couture won by a landslide.

“The way I thought I was about to redeem my ‘Maneater’ lip sync from drag race, but then I was just eaten alive by a 13-year-old,” Beth wrote.

“I got such a positive response from the crowd. It was amazing. Tons of people came up to me after and asked for photos and my socials. It was pretty crazy,” Couture said.

At their young age, Couture shared the stage which well-known drag queens like Asia O’Hara, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Kandy Muse, Lady Camden, Laganja, and Naomi Small.

The young drag star added that if they have any advice for young people considering doing drag, it is to go to shows, support other performers and meet people in the community.