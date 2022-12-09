Many Dove spray-on deodorant users are warning others not to buy the product claiming that it caused cysts to develop in their underarms.

On November 26, esthetician and cosmetic chemist Starasia tweeted a photo of a cyst that began growing in her underarm area.

“I used Dove spray on deodorant and it gave me this weird cyst,” she wrote.

“Thought it was maybe an ingrown hair but everyday it would just get bigger and more painful so I came to the ER and they literally had to cut it open or it would’ve eventually got in my blood stream??”

I used dove spray on deodorant and it gave me this weird cyst. Thought it was maybe an ingrown hair but everyday it would just get bigger & more painful so I came to the ER and they literally had to cut it open or it would’ve eventually got in my blood stream?? I hate everyone https://t.co/Wf1bNLVNNe pic.twitter.com/qGPiU4tXGE — STEM + SKIN ™ |Sabrenaexperience(IG) (@_Starsabreep) November 27, 2022

She said doctors told her it was an axillary abscess, which is a collection of puss that has formed in the underarm area.

The specific product Starasia used was the Advanced Care Dry Spray Antiperspirant in the scent caring coconut.

Since then, more Dove deodorant users have come forward to share their experiences with cysts in their underarms.

TikTok user Trisha Patel says that many of her friends and family sent her Starasia’s tweet because the exact same thing happened to her.

Detailing it in a video with 3.3 million views, Patel says she started noticing a lump in her underarm in 2016.

She went to the doctor immediately because she worried it could be cancerous.

The doctors told her that it was benign and that she’d have to pay out of pocket if she wanted to get it removed since it would be considered a cosmetic procedure, so she left it.

It continued to grow and began to “look really odd,” so in 2021, she went to a dermatologist to get it removed.

Patel says she fainted during the procedure because it was “pretty intense.” The dermatologist ended up extracting a “big lump” from her underarm, which they identified as breast tissue.

“I see this tweet, and I realize, it’s probably from the Dove deodorant,” she says in the TikTok. “Now so many people are coming forward saying that they’ve had similar growths in their underarms from using this deodorant. Please stop using it.”

“All this to say… please triple-check the ingredients in products you use frequently,” added Patel in the caption.

This comes months after Health Canada recalled a bunch of Dove dry shampoo products that tested positive for the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

Others have chimed in on social media, accusing Dove spray-on deodorant of causing cysts and other uncomfortable symptoms in their underarms.

bro i use dove spray on deodorant and i literally have a cyst like this under my armpit, in the SAME spot… i’m about to kms https://t.co/nn8u0c5EPO — arad (@amradosta) December 4, 2022

Bro I swear when I was using dove deodorant I got a cyst under my arm as well. It went away after a while but I was concerned for a min https://t.co/UHNSD8kXuM — shelly (@sheldon_booty) November 28, 2022

What’s crazy is I made a tiktok about how the dove spray on deodorant was burning my arm pits… but I deleted it bc people were saying it’s just me. I get on twitter today and somebody says they got a cyst from the exact bottle I had?!?!? Bitch STOP USING DOVE pic.twitter.com/CgiqQw37k9 — King Kyle 🤴🏽 (@kyleskiki) November 27, 2022

Dove has even replied to many of the tweets.

“Hi, there is overwhelming evidence that confirms antiperspirants are safe for people to use as directed,” the brand replied to several tweets.

“We have carried out extensive safety evaluations that confirm this. We are not aware of any link between cysts forming in the underarms and the use of antiperspirants.”

Hi, there is overwhelming evidence that confirms antiperspirants are safe for people to use as directed. We have carried out extensive safety evaluations that confirm this. We are not aware of any link between cysts forming in the underarms and the use of antiperspirants. — Dove (@Dove) December 3, 2022

Hi Raye. There is overwhelming evidence that confirms antiperspirants are safe for people to use as directed. We have carried out extensive safety evaluations that confirm this. We are not aware of any link between cysts forming in the underarms and the use of antiperspirants. — Dove (@Dove) December 3, 2022

Others are wary of blaming the brand’s spray-on deodorant, saying there can be many different reasons a cyst develops.

This isn’t because of Dove… You can get a cyst in your neck, armpit, or down there when shit gets clogged. As far as I know, deodorant does not go deep enough into your skin to cause that https://t.co/C9ShovLcTG — ✨crack of dawn, crack of ass✨ (@theirdemesne) November 27, 2022

Looks like HS…which is funny because Dove is the ONLY deodorant I use that hasn’t given me a cyst. The rest give me painful cysts and I have to have them cut open. HS = Hidradenitis. Which is a skin condition common amongst POC — CUFF IT 💃🏾💃🏾 (@sydneysageee) November 27, 2022

The brand’s parent company, Unilever, has not replied to Daily Hive’s request for comment.