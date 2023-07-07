DoorDash driver fired for swearing at customer who gave $5 tip (VIDEO)

A now-viral video of a DoorDash driver complaining about a $5 tip has ignited a conversation around tipping culture.

A TikTok video posted by Lacey Purciful of her doorbell camera shows the driver at her door with her pizza order.



A caption on the video reads “So how much should I be tipping for a $20 pie???”

The video depicts a normal exchange, as the delivery person hands Purciful her order.

But then, things start to go south. “I just want to say it’s a nice house for a $5 tip,” the driver says to Purciful.

“You’re welcome,” Purciful could be heard saying.

“F*ck you,” responds the driver as he walks away.

A “fair tip”

Purciful, who has posted several TikTok videos about the incident and aftermath, has received thousands of comments on her videos about tipping and the driver’s behaviour.

“$5 on $20 is over 20% that is not bad at all,” said one commenter.

“Shoot, I’d be excited if I got a 5-dollar tip!” said another.

In a media interview, Purciful, who lives in Texas, clarified that she actually tipped 22%, as her order came out to $22.

Regardless, she said that “it was still a fair tip.”

“But I also tip before and after my experience,” she said, referring to the option that customers receive on most delivery apps.

Purciful also revealed that she was in a car accident a few months ago and suffers from back issues. Her family has been using DoorDash regularly for meal delivery.

“At the end of the day, I can’t stand. So we’ve been using it more than often and I’ve had bad experiences so this is why I tip before and after,” she said.

Daily Hive reached out to Purciful for an interview but did not hear back before publication.

Driver fired

As for the driver, his time with DoorDash has come to an end.

The company confirmed to Daily Hive that the driver has been fired.

“Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable. We’ve removed this Dasher from our platform and reached out to the customer,” stated a DoorDash spokesperson.

“Our rules exist to help ensure everyone who uses our platform — Dashers, customers, merchants — have a safe and enjoyable experience. We expect everyone to treat others with respect and we will enforce our rules fairly and consistently.”

Tipping culture hot topic in Canada

How do Canadians feel about tipping?

An Angus Reid Institute (ARI) survey published in February 2023 found that the majority of Canadians (64%) feel they are being asked to tip more often and 62% said they’ve been prompted to leave bigger tips in the last few years.

The survey found that 60% of Canadians preferred a “service included” model that would see gratuity scrapped for higher base wages for service workers.

The results were based on responses to an online survey of 1,610 Canadian adults part of the Angus Reid Forum.

Do you feel tipping culture is getting out of hand? Let us know in the comments below.