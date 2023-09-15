A pair of Canadian radio hosts pulled off a prank call of presidential proportions earlier this week, as they claimed to reach former US president Donald Trump.

The hosts Sébastien Trudel and Jason Rockman of Montreal’s ÉNERGIE radio station posed as actor Clint Eastwood and Canadian MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre.

So just how did the hosts get Trump on the line?

According to the website Noovo Info, Rockman claims he managed to get in touch with a receptionist at one of Trump’s golf courses.

From there, Trump’s former White House receptionist Chamberlain Harris contacted Rockman back for more information and eventually an interview was scheduled for Wednesday.

Trudel told Noovo Info that he was surprised at how quickly Trump’s team agreed to the call, adding that a prank like this would normally take months to pull off.

A clip of the prank shared by Noovo Info shows Rockman beginning the call, pretending to be Eastwood. The hosts also played a recording of the call on their show.

“Oh, is this Clint?” Trump can be heard saying.

“Yes, yes, Mr. President,” Rockman says, who goes on to ask Trump how he’s been doing as he’s currently facing charges tied to trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

“I have to be the only guy ever to get indicted and my [polling numbers] are up 25%,” Trump said.

“That’s never happened. Normally, it’s, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I’ll be resigning today.’ You know, but it’s fine. I’ve really learned to live with it,” Trump said.

He added that while he’s been doing “very well,” the “country is not doing well.”

Then Trudel took to the phone pretending to be St-Pierre.

“I just want to tell you I’m with you 100%,” Trudel tells the president.

“Oh, that’s great George,” Trump says.

Toward the end of the call, the former president inquires about Canada.

“How’s Canada doing?” he asks.

“Canada’s doing horrible with Trudeau. You know Justin Trudeau?” Trudel asks.

“I do… we get along, we get along. We have our differences but we get along pretty well, I think.”

Finally, Trudel breaks the truth to Trump.

“Actually, you’re on the radio now,” he says. But Trump isn’t too surprised.

“Yeah, that’s what I thought,” he said. “It sounded a little hokey.”

Trump didn’t seem too upset about the call. He ended the conversation by telling the hosts to “have a good time.”