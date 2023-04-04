NewsPoliticsWorld News

Donald Trump arrested and charged with 34 felony counts (PHOTOS)

Apr 4 2023, 7:17 pm
© Asbury Park Press/USA TODAY NETWORK

Reality TV star and former US president Donald Trump has been arrested and charged with 34 counts of felony.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, according to NBC News.

Trump becomes the first former president to be arrested on criminal charges.

The charges stemmed from allegations that he falsified business records while arranging a hush-money payment to adult entertainment actor Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair.

Trump surrendered to New York authorities on Tuesday ahead of his arraignment trial.

This comes after the grand jury at a Manhattan court voted to indict Trump last Thursday.

The 76-year-old’s arrival at the court was a spectacle, travelling in an eight-car motorcade. He waved to supporters and protesters outside before entering the courthouse, where he is believed to have had his fingerprints and mugshot taken.

© Jasper Colt/USA TODAY

He was impeached twice by the US House of Representatives but was never convicted in the Senate.

© NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY NETWORK

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the US$130,000 hush-money payment made by the businessman’s former lawyer Michael Cohen to Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

