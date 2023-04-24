"I am stunned": Don Lemon shares sour tweet after CNN fires him

CNN co-anchor Don Lemon has been fired by the multinational news channel.

Lemon shared a sour tweet on Monday morning, saying, “I am stunned,” suggesting the firing caught him off-guard.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon shared in his tweet.

“After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he continued.

Lemon suggested that no one indicated he would be unable to “continue to do the work I have loved at the network.

He also suggested that there are some “larger issues at play.”

Lemon concluded his tweet by thanking his colleagues and teams he has worked with “for an incredible run.”

“They are the most talented journalists in the business and I wish them all the best.”

Lemon’s tweet has been viewed nearly 10 million times, and many have weighed in by offering their support.

So sorry to hear this!! Thank you for so many good years! You will land on your feet!! — Linda (@therapyworksBC) April 24, 2023

Others with opposing views to Lemon’s have shared theories as to why he was fired.

Maybe because you shout over your guests & hide behind your skin color in order to lie & deflect from the truth? https://t.co/t5R7mdzjw4 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) April 24, 2023

Lemon won numerous awards during his time with CNN, including three Emmys.

The news comes on the same day Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed he was leaving the network.