Doggy doo-doo on the floor pits roommates against each other in court

Former roommates were forced to argue over their rental agreement in court, and doggy doo-doo was a key piece of evidence in the BC tribunal hearing.

The case involved much more than just fecal matter between Christopher Costey and Joshua Garcia.

Costey was the applicant in the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal hearing but was also the respondent by counterclaim.

Costey was renting the room from Garcia, who was leasing the apartment from Equitable Real Estate Investment Corporation.

Costey claimed that Garcia and another person involved in the rental misrepresented the apartment.

One of the main points of contention in the case was a dog named Milo. The rental unit that Costey and Garcia shared actually did not allow pets within the agreement, but Milo still hung out in that unit a lot and, based on what the tribunal documents suggest, caused a lot of trouble.

Costey also alleged that Garcia and the second person, JWS, interfered with his quiet enjoyment while they were roommates. Milo belonged to JWS.

Costey sought $2,900 in damages.

Garcia, who filed a counterclaim, sought $734.33 in unpaid rent and $160 for utilities. Costey denied owing anything.

Based on text messages provided that included photographs, Costey found Milo’s doo-doo on the apartment floor on two different occasions.

“Videos in evidence also show bathroom garbage strewn across the common living areas, presumably by Milo, as well as an instance where Milo appears to have ripped apart what I infer was a pillow or cushion, leaving white fluffy stuffing all over the common living areas,” the tribunal states.

Despite the evidence in the case between the roommates, the tribunal member overseeing the issue didn’t find that Milo or his doo-doo was sufficient to establish that it interfered with his enjoyment of the space.

Unfortunately for Costey, he was the one that ended up owing Garcia money due to unpaid debt rent, minus a damage deposit that wasn’t returned.

Costey was ordered to pay Garcia $415.85, which included tribunal fees.