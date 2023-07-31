Japanese man spending thousands to turn into a Border Collie (VIDEO)

Ever wondered what life would be like as a dog? One man in Japan has taken his curiosity further, shelling out C$18,512 for a realistic Border Collie suit.

There’s not a lot known about the man, who chooses to remain anonymous but has chosen the nickname Toco. He’s becoming somewhat of a YouTube sensation as he posts videos of his life as a dog on his channel, “I want to be an animal.”

“I had a vague dream of becoming an animal since I was a child. When I fulfilled that dream, this is how it turned out,” he explained in a video posted in June 2022. “I’ve wanted to be an animal ever since I can remember. So what was the trigger? It is a difficult question.”

Toco’s recently posted video was filmed in 2022 and currently has four million views. In the caption, he explained that he was interviewed by RTL, a German TV station, and the five-minute video shows him taking a walk in the park, rolling over, and interacting with curious pedestrians.

Watch the video below:

Perhaps not surprisingly, the dogs weren’t convinced — in fact, they appeared visibly alarmed at the sight of Toco despite his realistic-looking suit.

Toco’s dog suit was designed by a company named Zeppet, which specializes in costumes for movies and animatronics.

According to the company’s website, the suit took 40 days to create, and the price starts from JP¥2 million (C$18,512).

Toco explained that he chose the particular design because Rough Collies are his favourite breed and for more practical reasons.

“The fact that the size gap with humans is not large was also a deciding factor,” he added.

As of June 2022, around half of his views come from India, Colombia, Brazil, the US, and Mexico.

Despite his fame, Toco isn’t quite ready to step into the limelight sans dog suit and worries about being judged by people in his life.

“I only told people who are really close to me. For example, if I told the people I work with, they would look at me funny, wouldn’t they?” he asked. “I feel a bit of [an] inferiority complex about it, so I rarely talk about it with others. If anyone notices who I am, please don’t tell anyone around me.”

According to Toco, he didn’t have any particular goal in mind when he started posting videos, but for now, he seems to be enjoying the ride.

“Seems like a lot of people enjoy watching my videos, so I’m hoping to post them at my own pace,” he stated.