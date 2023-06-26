A London-based billionaire family from the US is looking for a dog nanny and the position pays an impressive £100,000 a year (C$167,230).

The position was advertised on LinkedIn by Fairfax and Kensington, a London-based high-end international recruitment agency specializing in private households staff, personal assistants, and yacht crews.

“Our returning client is seeking an exceptional and highly experienced dog nanny to provide top-tier care for their two beloved dogs,” reads the post. “They are truly looking for someone at the top of their field who can ensure the overall well-being, happiness, and safety of their dogs.”

Unfortunately for hopeful applicants, the job listing has now been deleted from the company’s website.

Recruiter George Dunn told Kennedy News that it’s the first time they’ve advertised for a dog nanny, and within a week, they received between 300 to 400 applications.

“Even as a vet, you’d be struggling to earn that amount of money,” said Dunn.

And he’s not exaggerating — according to the government-run Job Bank, the average veterinarian salary in Canada as of 2022 is $85,074 annually.

Dunn said their billionaire clients are looking for “best-in-class service” for their dogs and are happy to pay.

“When money is no object, people want the best, and you attract the best with the best salary,” he said.

But even this dream job comes with quite a lot of duties.

The nanny would have to ensure that the dogs take their medication. They’d also have to oversee transportation to appointments and develop an exercise routine for the lucky pups using “positive reinforcement techniques to maintain and enhance their training.”

According to Dunn, the ideal candidate would “not be too big of a character and be good at blending into the background then popping out when required.” The position also requires “the utmost discretion and confidentiality.”

It would be hard to maintain a social life, though, as the job involves irregular hours, “including evenings, weekends, and holidays to accommodate the needs of our dogs and our family’s schedule.”

On the plus side, you get six weeks of vacation, although that’s not guaranteed. And be prepared to travel without much notice.

“There’s six weeks off per year, but when you’re dealing with these sorts of clients, if they want to go to Monaco tomorrow, you’d be on a private jet flying with those dogs,” said Dunn explained. “You really do need to drop everything and be there when they call and leave your private life on the back burner.”

He added that his clients are looking for someone to start immediately, and as for the hundreds of applications they received, Dunn said, “Everyone’s suddenly a dog nanny.”