A look at the most popular dog and cat names in Vancouver this year

Every year, Rover creates a list of the most popular names for our four-legged friends. So, did your dog or cat make the list?

According to Rover, “While the trends change, one thing remains the same: The names dog and cat owners choose to give their pets are often a direct reflection of who they are, what they like, and what’s going on in the world at the time.”

“As pet parents ourselves, we know how important a pet’s name is and how much thought goes into finding just the right one — which makes sense, considering it’s likely to be hollered across the house about a million times.”

When it comes to dogs, Milo takes the top spot in the male dog category. Bella is number one in the female dog Category.

What about cats? Luna and Leo are tops in the male cat and female cat categories.

Rover — which connects pet owners with people who can watch or walk their pets — also noted some other trends this year.

2021 was a big year for Star Wars-inspired names. Leia (170%), Luke (120%), Chewbacca (370%), and Yoda (470%) were all trending up for dogs.

The most popular food-inspired dog name in 2021 was Peach, trending up by 670%.

2021 brought new space-influenced names to the list for cats, including Mars and Nebula.

Likely an homage to Vancouver’s forested setting, the cat names Timber and Cedar were both new to the list in 2021.

If you are thinking of getting a dog and need help coming up with a name, Rover also offers a Dog Name Generator.