The best Canadian diversity employers for 2023 have been revealed

Diversity is one of Canada’s biggest strengths, and many employers in the country are putting in extra effort to ensure their employees come from a wide spectrum of human experiences.

On Tuesday, Mediacorp Canada Inc., the team behind Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, announced the best diversity employers in the True North for the year 2023.

Winning employers have improved their programs and initiatives to ensure they understand the challenges of a diverse staff, and can continue hiring without bias during recruitment. This is the 16th edition of the annual list.

Mediacorp says that this competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: Women; Members of visible minorities; Persons with disabilities; Indigenous peoples; and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) peoples.

Here is the complete list of all the employers who’ve managed to impress Canada with their diversity efforts. Each name is linked to a review page, where you can read exactly what makes these organizations worthy winners:

“This year’s winners have made significant efforts to take stock of where they are and set baselines from which to set goals and measure progress towards achieving these goals,” said Stephanie Leung, editor at Mediacorp, in a statement.

“Employers are increasingly pushing accountability by formally embedding diversity and inclusion goals into performance management.”