The best Canadian diversity employers for 2023 have been revealed

Diversity is one of Canada’s biggest strengths, and many employers in the country are putting in extra effort to ensure their employees come from a wide spectrum of human experiences.
On Tuesday, Mediacorp Canada Inc., the team behind Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, announced the best diversity employers in the True North for the year 2023.
Winning employers have improved their programs and initiatives to ensure they understand the challenges of a diverse staff, and can continue hiring without bias during recruitment. This is the 16th edition of the annual list.
Mediacorp says that this competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: Women; Members of visible minorities; Persons with disabilities; Indigenous peoples; and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) peoples.
Here is the complete list of all the employers who’ve managed to impress Canada with their diversity efforts. Each name is linked to a review page, where you can read exactly what makes these organizations worthy winners:
- Accenture Inc.
- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
- Alberta Health Services / AHS
- Amex Bank of Canada
- Bank of Canada
- BASF Canada Inc.
- BC Hydro
- BC Public Service
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- BNP Paribas
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Boston Consulting Group Canada ULC, The
- Bruce Power LP
- Business Development Bank of Canada
- CAMH / Centre for Addiction and Mental Health
- Canada Revenue Agency / CRA
- Canadian National Railway Company
- CBC / Radio-Canada
- CGI Inc.
- Children’s Aid Society of Toronto
- CIBC
- D2L Corporation
- Dentons Canada LLP
- Ecolab Co.
- Emera Inc.
- Employment and Social Development Canada
- Enbridge Inc.
- EY
- FISPAN Services Inc.
- Gibson Energy Inc.
- Hatch Ltd.
- Health Canada / Santé Canada
- Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital
- Home Depot Canada
- IBM Canada Ltd.
- IGM Financial Inc.
- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
- Jazz Aviation LP
- KPMG LLP
- Lafarge Canada Inc.
- Ledcor Group of Companies
- Loblaw Companies Ltd.
- Manitoba Hydro
- Manulife
- McCarthy Tétrault LLP
- McMaster University
- Niagara Health
- Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
- Nunavut, Government of
- Nutrien Inc.
- Ontario Power Generation Inc.
- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- City of Ottawa
- Procter & Gamble Inc.
- Public Services and Procurement Canada
- Royal Bank of Canada
- SAP Canada Inc.
- SaskPower
- SaskTel
- Scotiabank
- Sinai Health
- Stanley Black & Decker Canada Corp.
- Statistics Canada / Statistique Canada
- TD Bank Group
- TELUS Communications Inc.
- City of Toronto
- UBC / University of British Columbia
- Université de Montréal
- University of Calgary
- University of Manitoba
- University of Ottawa
- University of Toronto
- University of Victoria
- Walmart Canada Corp.
“This year’s winners have made significant efforts to take stock of where they are and set baselines from which to set goals and measure progress towards achieving these goals,” said Stephanie Leung, editor at Mediacorp, in a statement.
“Employers are increasingly pushing accountability by formally embedding diversity and inclusion goals into performance management.”