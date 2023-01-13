The Disney Wish has achieved the next level of industry-leading luxurious cruise ship accommodation offerings, with a new unique multi-storey suite that is unlike any other Disney Cruise Line (DCL) vessel in the entire global cruise ship industry.

There are 1,250 staterooms on the Wish, the newest vessel on the DCL fleet, which has been sailing since Summer 2022. The vast majority of these staterooms (90%) are located on the perimeter of the ship, enabling ocean views, with 20% outfitted with a window and 70% with a spacious verandah (patio).

For larger families or groups requiring multiple staterooms, over 500 doors between the suites can be opened up to connect a pair of staterooms for a more spacious, comfortable experience.

And if you have big pockets, the Wish also has a handful of upscale stateroom options — and the standout of these highly premium options is the wildly luxurious Wish Tower suite.

The Wish Tower suite is located inside the forward funnel of the ship.

Pilar Arroyos, the senior manager of marketing and sales for DCL, told Daily Hive all Disney cruise ships have two funnels as part of the contemporary transatlantic ocean liner aesthetic of the exterior design.

On other DCL ships, the forward funnel does not serve any practical function, but it forms a portion of the Aquaduck water slide on the top deck. However, on the Wish, the water slide, known as the Aquamouse, an evolution of the Aquaduck, completely avoids the forward funnel, allowing its interior to be repurposed for the Wish Tower suite offering.

Only the aft funnel serves a real functional purpose for the ventilation requirements of the ship’s engines, which typically run on heavy marine fuels. But the Wish emits far lower emissions than conventional fuels for cruise ships — it is the first DCL vessel to use liquid natural gas (LNG).

Instead of the staircase to access the Aquaduck found on other DCL vessels, the staircase from an outdoor deck on the Wish leads to the front door into the Wish Tower suite. Alternatively, there is also a 100% indoor way to get to the suite, using an elevator.

Over two levels inside the funnel, the Wish Tower suite spans a total floor area just slightly shy of 2,000 sq ft. The living room and main entertainment area is an impressive double-height space, with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows spanning the forward side of the funnel, providing spectacular views of the ocean and the activity below on the outdoor deck.

On the second suite level, there are three bedrooms, including two main bedrooms, and one kids’ bedroom with bunkbeds for two people. One main bedroom has its own private bathroom, while the kids’ bedroom and secondary main bedroom share the same bathroom.

In both main bedrooms, with the push of a button, large television screens rise and fall from a concealed compartment inside the footboard of the king beds.

For extra accommodations to fit up to eight people in the suite, the library room on the first level has a seating area that turns into a queen-sized murphy bed.

Also found on the first level are a dining room and even a small kitchen and pantry, and an additional bathroom.

High-quality materials, such as the extensive use of marble, and detailing provide the interior with a contemporary art deco flair — all mixed in with both subtle and not-so-subtle nods to the storyline and themes of Moana.

There are custom-designed statues of the characters Moana and Maui in the corners of the living room, and even little crowns to represent Tamatoa and his shiny collections.

Next to the bottom of the spiral staircase on the ground level, a one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted porcelain sculpture comes alive when the suite’s guests open the main entrance door. To welcome guests back into the Wish Tower in true Disney fashion, the sculpture lights up in green to reveal the “heart of Te Fiti” from Moana, which begins the cascading effect of triggering other special lighting and audio effects in the living room and main entertainment area.

And for the kids in their bunkbed room, wall controls turn the ceiling surface into a shimmering constellation, with star formations that are shaped after memorable objects and symbols from Moana — such as the wave swirl on the oar for her boat, the hook of Maui, and the heart of Te Fiti.

All of this is accessible to guests for up to about US$30,000 per sailing — but bookings must be done years in advance given the interest and sheer rarity of the experience.

For extra perks to help justify the cost, there are exclusive benefits for staying in the funnel, such as a designated team of four concierge cast members, and access to the concierge lounge.