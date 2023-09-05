First details on new Disney Treasure cruise ship revealed (RENDERINGS)

In a broadcast this morning in Disney’s typical magical and whimsical fashion, Disney Cruise Line unveiled the first details about its next cruise ship, now scheduled to launch in late 2024.

Like the newest vessel, the Disney Wish, launched in Summer 2022, the upcoming Disney Treasure ship is akin to a Disney theme park on the high seas.

Disney Treasure will carry forward and improve on some of the fan-favourite attractions and features introduced on the Disney Wish, in addition to concepts and designs that establish the ship’s unique theme of adventure and exploration, as the name would suggest.

The Grand Hall, the first space passengers will enter upon boarding the ship, and the ship’s crown jewel and gathering space will carry a theme inspired by Agrabah from Aladdin.

A Jungle Cruise-themed lounge, named the Skipper Society, will be located near the Grand Hall, along with two cafes that will draw inspiration from Moana and Mulan. A major space for daytime activities and evening entertainment will take on themes from The Lion King.

To keep the big kids at heart entertained, the Periscope Pub will take inspiration from the 1954 film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and the submarine voyage ride of the same name previously found at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park between 1971 and 1994.

There will be three main restaurant concepts, including the return of two found on the Disney Wish — 1923, an art-deco-themed restaurant that celebrates the founding year of the Walt Disney Company and Hollywood’s golden age, and the immersive high-tech Worlds of Marvel restaurant, albeit with the key change of interactions with Spider-Man instead of the Disney Wish’s version of with Ant-Man.

Disney Treasure’s third main restaurant will be Plaza de Coco, whereas the Disney Wish has a Frozen-themed restaurant. Plaza de Coco will be a colourful, music-themed, live theatrical dining experience paired with modern twists of traditional Mexican fare.

These restaurants are in addition to the Disney Treasure’s offerings of the three upscale dining experiences of Palo Steakhouse, Enchante, and The Rose, which are all found on Disney Wish.

There will also be an onboard ice cream shop called Jumbeaux’s Sweets, inspired by the popular ice cream parlour of the same name in Zootopia.

As for entertainment, the Walt Disney Theatre will be the stage for Broadway-style productions of Disney Cruise Line favourites Beauty and the Beast and Disney Seas the Adventure. Details on the Disney Treasure’s third musical spectacular, an original for the ship, will be announced at a later date.

Similar to the Disney Wish, the Disney Treasure will feature two cinemas, where guests can watch first-run films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.

And like other Disney Cruise Line vessels, the Disney Treasure will provide passengers with mesmerizing nighttime fireworks spectacular for each sailing itinerary — fireworks launched from the ship.

A variation of the Disney Wish’s AquaMouse will also be found on the upper deck of the Disney Treasure. It is billed as a ride attraction at sea, with digital screens showing an all-new storyline following Mickey and Minnie in their misadventure into an ancient temple in search of treasure before plunging down a water slide propelled by powerful jets. The AquaMouse uses two-person ride vehicles.

For adults who want to have some time away from the little ones, the Disney Treasure, like the Disney Wish, will have a themed childcare facility to keep young kids interested, or shall we say, distracted, all day long. Disney-trained counsellors oversee activities and spaces themed after Marvel superheroes, Disney princes and princesses, Walt Disney Imagineering, Star Wars, and Mickey and Minnie.

Disney Treasure will contain 1,256 staterooms, with 90% offering an ocean view, including 70% with a verandah. Art and other design features will evoke the spirit of films such as Aladdin, Pocahontas, Up, and Encanto.

Disney Treasure is scheduled to make its maiden voyage on December 21, 2024, with its inaugural season dedicated to seven-night itineraries in the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida — about a one-hour drive east of Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

The 2024-launched vessel will be the second of three Wish-class vessels (previously known as Triton), with the Disney Wish being the first. A yet-to-be-named third ship of this same class is also expected to be launched in 2025. All three ships were built by Germany’s Meyer Werft shipyards.

Each of the three Wish-class vessels is about 144,000 gross tons — the largest class of ship on the Disney Cruise Line fleet to date. Disney Treasure will be the fleet’s sixth ship.

Disney Treasure will measure 1,119 ft for its height, 128 ft for its beam/width, and 221 ft for its height.

Similar to the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure will have a capacity for up to 4,000 passengers and 1,555 crew. It will also use liquefied natural gas, which is cleaner than conventional marine fuels for cruise ships.

But the largest future Disney Cruise Line ship will be a yet-to-be-named vessel previously known as the Global Dream, which will be about 208,000 gross tons. Disney acquired the partially-built vessel in late 2022 from a bankrupt cruise and resort company, and the ship will be designed and completed to Disney’s unique specifications. This standalone class of vessel, separate from the Wish class, is also being built by Meyer Werft, with completion targeted for 2025.

This coming weekend, Daily Hive Mapped will have on-the-ground coverage of the Destination D23 fan convention at Walt Disney World Resort, where Disney is expected to make major announcements on new and improved upcoming offerings at its theme parks and cruise line.