Canadian teachers can stay at these Disney World hotels for under $125 a night

Canadian teachers who haven’t yet made summer vacation plans might want to consider heading out to Disney Springs, Florida, to have some fun without spending a fortune.

Hefty discounts are being offered to American and Canadian teachers and school support staff by Disney Springs Hotels in Lake Buena Vista.

You can choose from any of the seven hotel properties in the resort area. Room rates start at just US$92 (C$123), but you must book between now and August 15 to travel until September 4.

According to the hotel, you’ll also get to enjoy the 30-minute Early Theme Park Entry benefit with a valid theme park ticket and theme park reservation.

Eligible locations include B Resort & Spa, Doubletree Suites, Drury Plaza Hotel, The Hilton, Holiday Inn, and Wyndham Garden, the latter being the cheapest at US$92 per night.

There’s tons of stuff to do in the area.

Shop, drink, eat, or head out for fun activities. You’ll get free transportation to all four Disney parks with your Disney Springs booking.

These include the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, the Animal Kingdom theme park, and Hollywood Studios.

Click here to start your booking.