If you want to save on streaming, Disney+ is offering 80% off its streaming services with a $1.99 monthly subscription deal for three months.

A regular Disney+ monthly subscription costs $7.99 per month.

After three months, the streaming service will auto-renew at the then-monthly retail price until it is cancelled. The offer ends on September 20, 2023, and is open to new and current subscribers.

The news comes just a month after Disney+ announced it would roll out a cheaper price tier for subscribers with ads. Its ad-supported subscription plan will launch in Canada on November 1.

The new Standard with Ads plan is priced at $7.99/month and will include up to full HD 1080p video quality and two concurrent streams. Downloading will not be available.

Customers will be able to choose between a plan with ads or stick to the Standard and Premium plans.

Subscribers should note that there is a catch.

In a release, Disney+ said that “existing customers will remain in their current subscription, which will be renamed Disney+ Premium and will have the option to switch to Standard plan or Standard Plan with ads.”

That means you’ll be bumped up to the higher pricing tier unless you revise your plan come November 1.