Canadians will no longer be able to share their Disney+ passwords soon

Are you sharing your Disney+ password with your non-cohabiting significant other? Not for long.

Disney+ is following Netflix’s lead and cracking down on account sharing in Canada.

In an email sent to subscribers on Wednesday, the streaming service updated members on its new cheaper price tiers, which will be introduced on November 1 in Canada.

But deep in the email, Disney+ quietly slipped in another update:

“We’re implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household,” it reads.

According to the FAQ section in the Disney+ help centre, “household” means the devices associated with your primary residence used by those who live there.

So, starting November 1, you will no longer be able to mooch off of your family or friend’s account if you don’t live under the same roof as them.

Daily Hive has contacted the streaming service to clarify whether this will affect accounts with multiple profiles of people who don’t reside in the same home.

This move comes after Netflix officially shut down password sharing in February, which was met with anger by Canadians who cancelled their subscriptions in droves.

Disney+ will also be rolling out different price tiers for Canadian subscribers, and the cheapest will come with ads.

The new Standard with Ads plan is priced at $7.99/month and will include up to full HD 1080p video quality and two concurrent streams. Downloading will not be available.

Customers will be able to choose between a plan with ads or stick to the Standard and Premium plans.

Its Standard plan with no ads costs $11.99 a month ($119.99 annually), and the Premium plan is priced at $14.99 monthly ($149.99 annually).

But there also appears to be another change in pricing and plans that customers should be aware of.

In a release, Disney+ notes that “existing customers will remain in their current subscription, which will be renamed Disney+ Premium and will have the option to switch to Standard plan or Standard Plan with ads.”

That means you’ll be bumped up to the higher pricing tier unless you revise your plan come November 1.

So make sure to update your subscription, or you’ll be charged more!