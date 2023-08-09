Disney+ to introduce cheaper subscription plan in Canada with a catch

Disney+ will be rolling out a cheaper price tier for Canadian subscribers, but it will come with ads.

The streaming service announced today that it will be introducing its ad-supported subscription plan in Canada on November 1.

This comes after a successful ad-tier roll-out in the US, notes the entertainment giant.

The new Standard with Ads plan is priced at $7.99/month and will include up to full HD 1080p video quality and two concurrent streams. Downloading will not be available.

Customers will be able to choose between a plan with ads or stick to the Standard and Premium plans.

In a release, Disney+ said its Standard plan with no ads costs $11.99 a month ($119.99 annually).

Disney+ will also introduce the Premium plan, priced at $14.99 monthly ($149.99 annually).

But there also appears to be another change in pricing and plans that customers should be aware of.

In a release, Disney+ notes that “existing customers will remain in their current subscription, which will be renamed Disney+ Premium and will have the option to switch to Standard plan or Standard Plan with ads.”

That means you’ll be bumped up to the higher pricing tier unless you revise your plan come November 1.

“The launch of our ad-supported plan demonstrates the importance of providing subscribers with value and choice,” said Jason Badal, VP and GM of Disney+, Canada.

“We are excited to bring this offering to Canadians and to our advertising partners across the country.”

A Disney+ subscription includes access to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.