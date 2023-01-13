Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim are set to take centre stage in “Disney100” festivities. The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, with year-round special programming set to be rolled out across its theme parks around the world.

The major celebrations kick off at Disneyland Resort starting on January 27, 2023, which will be the main hub in the world for Disney’s big birthday bash.

Platinum-infused decorations will dress up the resort, including an elegant layover of banners, bunting, and cabochon for Sleeping Beauty Castle.

A range of new entertainment programming will also be rolled out at both theme parks at the resort — everything from more pop-up “special entertainment moments” to the long-awaited return of the “Magic Happens” parade to two all-new nighttime spectaculars.

At Disney California Adventure, the brand new “World of Color — One” show of gushing water, lighting, and pyrotechnic effects will celebrate the global ripple effect and impact of Disney since its founding in 1923.

Over at Disneyland, the new fireworks and projection mapping show of “Wondrous Journeys” will be a nod to every Walt Disney Animation Studios film to date.

Disney100 celebrations will also kick off with a brand new ride addition showcasing the mouse that started it all, with the “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway” opening early on January 27 — ahead of the reopening of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown land this spring. The same whimsical ride also opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park in Walt Disney World in early 2020, and it is the first major Mickey Mouse-themed ride at Disney’s theme parks.

Over on the East Coast, the 50th anniversary celebrations of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will come to an official close on March 31, 2023. It first began in October 2021.

Daily Hive will have on-the-ground coverage of the start of Disney100 celebrations at Disneyland Resort later this month.