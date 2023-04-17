Frank Ocean fans "shook" after disappointing and delayed Coachella show (VIDEOS)

Disgruntled Frank Ocean fans have taken to social media to complain about his Coachella performance on Sunday after his set started an hour late and was cut short.

Ocean’s performance was one of the most highly anticipated events of the festival weekend. Scheduled to headline in 2020 but postponed by the pandemic, Ocean had not performed live in nearly six years.

Fans had high expectations, with many speculating about the announcement of a new album. Ocean’s last release was the iconic album Blonde way back in 2016.

Before the set, excitement across social media was palpable, with many fans lamenting that they would not be able to attend.

Going through the 5 stages of grief knowing I won’t see Frank ocean live on Sunday pic.twitter.com/xPmR44GyJM — natakie (@natali3_torre) April 15, 2023

me acting like i don’t like frank ocean anymore so i wont get mad at everyone seeing him this week pic.twitter.com/XxP2qLSrSM — angie (@emptywaxpen) April 15, 2023

But the overall reaction to the set has been one of disappointment.

One audience member, @jaqlueen, posted a video on TikTok saying, “The whole production was just lacking, and he was really not bringing much to the whole performance.”

“Everyone in the crowd was shook, and a lot of people left early,” they added.

Ocean’s set began 57 minutes later than scheduled, and the first eight minutes were eaten up by a group of hooded individuals simply walking around in a circle.

Throughout the set, there were long pauses, and the staging meant that Ocean himself was largely obscured. Even those at the front of the crowd, unable to get a view of the singer, were forced to watch his performance on the stage screens.

You might also like: “Tears in my eyes”: Music fans react to Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi Coachella debut

Blue's Clues: CTV viewers left confused after screens turn a mysterious shade

Marilyn Denis Show to end after 13 seasons and people are in tears

Due to its late start, the show ended abruptly. “Guys, I’m being told it’s curfew, so that’s the end of the show. Thank you so much,” Ocean suddenly told his audience and abruptly left the stage.

Ocean’s performance may have been disjointed, but his vocals were heartfelt. In addition, he gave fans glimpses of new music and performed the song “White Ferrari” live for the first time.

Frank Ocean performing White Ferrari for the first time ever at Coachella (2023) pic.twitter.com/VwS61jBMMV — Frank Ocean Updates (@blahnded) April 17, 2023

Not everyone was disappointed. “I’m so moved,” said @raptalksk, sharing a video of Ocean performing “Godspeed” on Twitter.

frank ocean performing godspeed. i’m so moved

pic.twitter.com/Vz06GnL4Y5 — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) April 17, 2023

However you feel about the set, we should cut Ocean some serious slack.

This was his first performance since the death of his younger brother. In 2020, Ryan Breaux died in a car accident at just 18.

Ocean dedicated his performance to Breaux, reminiscing about attending Coachella with his brother. Many fans agreed this set was not for them, it was for his brother, and they respect that.

Frank Ocean’s speech during his Coachella set.pic.twitter.com/GN8Ly4GaHN — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) April 17, 2023

He didn’t do it for y’all he did it for his brother — blunt effects (@stylezovbeyond) April 17, 2023

he was tryna show respect and reminisce on his brother and they were screaming over him like shut upp — booty fart (@k3rpopi) April 17, 2023

Ocean also confirmed that there is a new album on the way. Although we aren’t expecting its release shortly, we are excited that a new project is underway.

What did you think of Ocean’s performance? Are you excited for the new album? Let us know in the comments.